Standing on the shoulders of giants: Thurgood Marshall College Fund encourages students to register to vote and vote

Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the absence of protections under the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the growing number of states (26) that have made voter registration more restrictive, there is an urgent need to get students to register and to vote. Public HBCUs have a long and distinguished history of fighting to exercise one of the most powerful tenets of democracy, the right to vote.

As the presidential election approaches, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) officials are launching a voting social media toolkit and encouraging all students to make a voting plan, register to vote and vote during the early voting period.

“This is a historic presidential election, with Vice President Kamala Harris, an alumna of HBCU and TMCF member school Howard University , campaigning to become the first woman, first woman of color and first HBCU graduate to hold the nation’s highest office,” Dr. Harry L. Williams , president & CEO of TMCF, said. “It’s important for the students at our member schools and at HBCUs across the country to recognize the power of their voice and their vote.”

Students are encouraged to make a voting plan that includes the following:

● When and where to register to vote

● Know your state’s voter ID requirements

● Locate and confirm your polling place

● Confirm your voter registration

● Learn more about absentee voting and vote-by-mail

● Vote in local, state, and national elections

“Voting is a powerful tool for change and a hard-won right for the Black community,” Dr. N. Joyce Payne , founder of TMCF, said. “We stand on the shoulders of those who marched, protested, and sacrificed limbs and life for access to the ballot.”

Guided by their fight for justice, TMCF’s Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice is working with Richard Smith at the National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation (NHBCUAAF) in encouraging our member universities to earn the Voter Friendly Campus (VFC) designation. For more information, visit voterfriendlycampus.org .

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .

Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696 clara.stamps@tmcf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.