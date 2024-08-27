Site C dam reservoir starts filling, dependence on imported electricity continues

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Hydro has begun the process of filling the reservoir behind the almost complete Site C dam, a major milestone in the project’s development.



“Even if the Site C dam were fully operational today, BC Hydro would still be relying on imported electricity to meet the province's current domestic energy needs,” noted Barry Penner, Chair of the Energy Futures Institute. “This underscores the significant challenges facing British Columbia's energy infrastructure as it copes with increasing demands driven in part by energy policies.”

The provincial government has legislated that 90% of all new personal vehicle sales by the 2030 model year must be electric vehicles (EVs), rising to 100% by 2035. There is a $20,000 penalty per vehicle that exceeds the quota for non-EVs. A study authored by Jerome Gessaroli in April 2024 ( Report: A Road Too Far ) revealed if all passenger vehicles on our roads were EVs, it would require roughly the same amount of electricity as two more Site C dams. At the same time, the CleanBC policy calls for effectively phasing-out natural gas as a source of home and commercial heating across the province starting in 2030 for new construction, creating additional demand for electricity.

“While the Site C dam is expected to generate 5,100 gigawatt hours of electricity in a normal water year after it becomes fully operational next year, this 8% addition to BC’s power supply is less than half of the amount of electricity imported by BC Hydro last year,” noted Penner. “Since then, electricity imports from the USA and Alberta have accelerated. The current drought highlights the downside of not diversifying sources of electricity, with more than 90% of British Columbia’s installed capacity dependent on adequate flows of water.”

Last month, the Energy Futures Institute released 10 recommendations for a provincial energy plan to ensure reliable, affordable energy to support BC’s continued economic growth and living standards: Report: Meeting B.C.’s Energy Needs . The report calls for an increase and diversification of made-in-BC electricity supply, and for reversing current plans to wind down existing power generation facilities. It also recommends tempering policies which add strain and costs to the energy system, such as the 90% electric vehicle mandate by 2030 and restricting the use of natural gas for new residential and commercial buildings.

Energy Futures Institute’s 10 Recommendations

Undertake comprehensive cost/benefit analysis and economic impact assessments for all energy and climate policies. Promote greater transparency by implementing a real-time public dashboard showing electricity production, use, & imports/exports for British Columbia. Add reliability to the legislated energy objectives. By adding electricity reliability to the existing list of statutory priorities — affordability, rate stability, self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability – this important objective has a better chance of not being overlooked. In light of rapidly growing power needs, dramatically increase domestic electricity production by considering all available solutions and cancel current plans to decommission existing power generation facilities. Support First Nations reconciliation projects with flexible options for participation, and adequate transmission infrastructure & electricity supply. Upgrade the electricity grid to address infrastructure gaps. Expand natural gas transmission and hydrogen infrastructure to support domestic needs and energy exports. Adopt a global perspective on emissions – leverage LNG exports to support global emissions reduction and energy security for allied countries. Assert Provincial jurisdiction over energy policy – prevent municipalities from banning natural gas hookups for new construction and commit to not implementing a province-wide gas ban. Revisit electric vehicle sales quotas, replace with emission standards.

Barry Penner, KC

Barry Penner served as BC’s Minister of Environment, Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Attorney General during his four terms as a MLA. Penner represented Chilliwack in the BC Legislature from 1996 to 2012. During this time, he also served as both President and Vice President for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) and chaired a number of Legislative Committees. As Minister of Environment, Penner introduced BC’s first climate action plan which included North America’s first revenue-neutral carbon tax.



Penner was named Chair for the Energy Futures Institute in December 2023.



Energy Futures Institute

The Energy Futures Institute is a Resource Works-led project bringing a fresh perspective to discussions surrounding the future of energy in British Columbia.

Energy Futures has been exploring some of the greatest challenges facing British Columbia’s energy security, affordability and independence, working to answer the big questions on how we meet BC’s growing energy demand while protecting our environment, not just today but for the coming decades and century ahead.

Resource Works



Resource Works is a public-interest advocacy and communications not-for-profit organization based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Their mission is to reignite the promise of Canada's economic future by leading respectful, inclusive and fact-based dialogue on natural resource development.

Resource Works helps show how resources have "worked" for citizens in the past and how they can continue to do so in a new era defined by environmental responsibility and reconciliation. We communicate the importance of resource sectors to personal well-being and opportunity, demonstrating how responsible development creates jobs and incomes, both directly and indirectly, while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

