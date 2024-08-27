Lap of Love Honors Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day with Support for Pet Parents

in-home veterinary end-of-life care

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day, Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia recognizes the enduring bond between pets and their owners. Celebrated annually on August 28th, this day honors pets who have passed away and offers solace to grieving pet parents.“Our team is dedicated to honoring the bond between pets and their families by providing the utmost care and support." Dr. Dani McVety, Founder and CEO of Lap of Love, says. Lap of Love is committed to being there for pet parents experiencing the emotional journey of saying goodbye.Lap of Love’s Pet Loss SupportLap of Love offers "Arms of Love,” a 6-week program that provides guidance and support for pet parents navigating the grieving process. Each session addresses different aspects of grief, providing a compassionate approach to coping with the loss of a beloved pet.To further assist pet families, Lap of Love offers free Pet Loss Support Groups. These virtual sessions, available multiple times a week via Zoom, provide a safe space for pet parents to share their experiences and honor their pets’ memories. Led by Lap of Love’s Pet Loss Support team, the groups focus on healthy coping mechanisms and understanding grief.Navigating Anticipatory GriefLap of Love also provides support for pet parents facing anticipatory grief, an emotional challenge that arises when a pet is terminally ill or aging. This type of grief involves preparing for an inevitable loss while still caring for a pet.To manage anticipatory grief, Lap of Love suggests the following:Allow yourself to feel: Acknowledge the emotions that come with knowing your pet’s time is limited. It’s natural to grieve while your pet is still with you.Ask for help: Don’t hesitate to seek support from friends, family, and professionals. Caring for a terminally ill pet can be overwhelming.Plan ahead: Consider end-of-life decisions early, such as in-home euthanasia, to bring peace of mind during this challenging time.Talk to your vet: Your veterinarian can provide guidance on when it might be time to say goodbye, prioritizing your pet’s well-being.Create memories: Cherish the remaining time with your pet by creating special memories together.Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day reminds us that the love we share with our pets endures long after they have crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Lap of Love’s compassionate team walks alongside pet parents on their grief journey, offering resources, support, and compassion.For more information on Lap of Love’s services, including the Arms of Love course and Pet Loss Support Groups, please visit Lap of Love’s website: www.LapofLove.com About Lap of LoveLap of Love Veterinary Hospice is a nationwide network of veterinarians providing in-home hospice care and euthanasia for pets. Founded by Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love's mission is to empower pet parents to care for their companions with dignity and compassion through the end of life.--

