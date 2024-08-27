United Development Funding IV and UDF Income Fund V Announce Cash Distributions for Q3 2024

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) today announced that its board of trustees has approved a cash distribution of $0.13 per share, payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2024. This distribution comprises a regular quarterly distribution of $0.065 per share, which UDF IV has consistently paid since the third quarter of 2019, as well as an additional special distribution of $0.065 per share, for a total distribution of $0.13 per share. As highlighted in our July 18, 2024 shareholder letter, UDF IV’s portfolio reached a significant milestone in the first half of 2023 when the cash expected from loan repayments exceeded the cash that we anticipate our borrowers will require for improvements to the projects collateralizing our loans. This achievement enables us to make this greater distribution.



United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) also announced today that on August 22, 2024, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.0847 per share payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2024.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

1-800-859-9338

investorrelations@umth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.