Community Financial System, Inc. To Host Investor Day on September 6, 2024

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. (the “Company") (NYSE: CBU) will host its Investor Day on Friday, September 6, 2024, starting at 9:00 AM ET at Siebert Hall, New York Stock Exchange.

The event offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain firsthand insights into the Company’s strategies, performance, and future outlook. The program will include in-depth presentations on each of the Company's four key business areas—Banking, Employee Benefit Services, Insurance Services, and Wealth Management Services—culminating in a live Q&A session with senior management. Presentations are expected to conclude by 12:00 PM ET.

The Investor Presentation, available at 6:00 AM ET on September 4, 2024, will give stakeholders the opportunity to review key materials in advance. Participants are encouraged to access the presentation on both the Company's website and the dedicated Investor Day webpage to be fully prepared for the in-depth discussions to follow.

Registration is available for both in-person and virtual attendance at https://investorday.communityfinancialsystem.com . Virtual attendees will have access to the webcast, including video, audio, and presentation slides, and can also participate in the Q&A session. A replay of the webcast will be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the Company’s website until September 5, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph E. Sutaris

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Office: (315) 445-7396

Zack Mukewa

Investor Relations

Email: CBU@lambert.com

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $15 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 66 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit www.cbna.com or www.communityfinancialsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of the Company’s operations to differ materially from its expectations: the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to or resulting from recent bank failures; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects on commercial real estate and housing or vehicle prices, unemployment rates, high inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events; litigation and actions of regulatory authorities; management’s estimates and projections of interest rates and interest rate policies; the effect of changes in the level of checking, savings, or money market account deposit balances and other factors that affect net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; ability to contain costs in inflationary conditions; the effect on financial market valuations on the Company’s fee income businesses, including its employee benefit services, wealth management services, and insurance services businesses; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions and performance of new branches; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, including capital requirements; and the timing for receiving regulatory approvals and completing pending merger and acquisition transactions. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, refer to its annual, periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the discussion under the “Risk Factors” section of such reports filed with the SEC and available on the Company’s website at https://ir.communityfinancialsystem.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

