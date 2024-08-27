Inmar Intelligence Hires New Head of Media, Ranjana Choudhry

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation in the retail media space

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and technology company, today announced the newest addition to its MarTech leadership team, Ranjana Choudhry as Senior Vice-President, Media & Data Platforms. Ranjana brings over 25 years of media experience across retail, CPG, and agency sectors.



In her previous role as VP of Advertising & Social Media at Wakefern, Ranjana built an internal advertising agency to build award winning campaigns, drove cost savings with digital transformation, and spearheaded the retail media network. This led to significant brand awareness and customer acquisition for the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States.



At Inmar, Ranjana will lead the company’s media solutions, encompassing Moments Media, Social and Retail Media Networks. Her core priorities include harnessing Inmar’s data insights to deliver highly targeted campaigns that resonate with consumers, driving overall business growth, and ensuring a more seamless consumer journey for all.



“I am thrilled to be joining Inmar as the new lead of the company’s media solutions”, said Ranjana Chouldhry. “Leveraging Inmar’s expansive data sets and strong retail partnerships, I’m excited to start developing efficient and impactful marketing campaigns, and ultimately solving global business challenges for our customers across retail sectors.”



Prior to her recent role at Wakefern, Ranjana served as Chief Client Officer & Managing Director of Red Fuse Agency, responsible for managing all Colgate-Palmolive brands globally. She has also held roles as Regional Managing Director, Latin America, and Global Account Director and General Manager, India at Young & Rubicam. Ranjana is also an Adjunct professor at NYU. Over the course of her career, she’s received multiple awards including a Cannes Lion, an Effie, the Prism and Top Women in Grocery.



“With the hiring of Ranjana Chouldhry as the SVP of Media & Data Platforms, Inmar is poised to unlock even greater value and competitive advantages for our brand, agency and retail partners,” said Rob Weisberg, President of MarTech Solutions at Inmar Intelligence. “Ranjana’s deep understanding of the media landscape will be instrumental in driving business outcomes and delivering a seamless customer experience.”



This hire announcement continues the momentum from the company's partnership with Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC announced in July, and follows 13 industry awards for excellence in social media, technology, business, data, and marketing received in 2024. Notable 2024 awards include the Path to Purchase Women of Excellence Award for Business Excellence, the Cynopsis Social Media Groundbreaker Award, and the NYX Award for Best Digital Marketing Campaign with PepsiCo.



About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic, personalized media and incentives solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and help shoppers save billions.

