National Football League and Enthusiast Gaming Announce Season 3 of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming

Season 3 to debut on September 3, 2024 ahead of NFL Kickoff



New season to feature revamped format to bring fans closer than ever to their favorite gaming creators and NFL players

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League (the “NFL”) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX) jointly announced today that the third season of the popular video game series, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (NFL TNG), will debut on Sept. 3, 2024 on NFL TNG’s YouTube with a brand-new show format that will bring fans closer than ever to the gaming creators and NFL stars they love.

“As ‘NFL Tuesday Night Gaming’ continues to build on its success, we’re excited to showcase a revamped format that will capture even more fun moments between top gaming creators and NFL players,” said Ed Kiang, Vice President of Video Gaming at the NFL. “Collaborating with Enthusiast Gaming has enabled the NFL to deepen its reach across the gaming community and we expect season three to be our most popular yet.”

The 26-episode season has evolved from a competitive, tournament-style storyline to a new lifestyle-focused content format that invites fans to discover more about the lives and personalities under the helmets and headsets. The format has been reimagined around the energy and hype of the couch co-op matchups from season one and season two, delivering what the gaming community connects with the most: personality-driven content, competitive fun and intimate interactions.

Also returning in season three for a total of five episodes is NFL Family Game Night (NFL FGN), a special NFL TNG mini-series targeted toward kids and parental co-viewing audiences. Each episode brings together NFL players, NFL Legends and their families to play family-friendly, brand-safe video games with gaming content creators. Jenny ‘JennySmiles’ Simile returns to NFL FGN as a host and will be joined this season by Wynndham ‘Wynnsanity’ Curtis, one of North America's largest mobile gaming content creators with over two million followers.

NFL TNG’s season three debut episode follows the successful release of the special NFL Flag episode, live from the NFL Flag Championships in Canton, OH, and episode one of NFL FGN. These episodes combined for over 9,000,000 impressions.

“We’re now entering a third season of our partnership with the National Football League, and it is evident that we are creating the captivating content that gaming audiences gravitate towards,” said Adrian Montgomery, Board Chairman and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “With our engaged communities, Enthusiast is uniquely positioned to create this content and integrate brands in meaningful ways.”

Fans can tune in to NFL Tuesday Night Gaming every Tuesday during the 2024 NFL season on NFL TNG’s YouTube channels. To learn more about NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, visit www.NFLTNG.com .

Media Contacts: Liana Bailey, liana.bailey@nfl.com , Enthusiast Gaming, press@enthusiastgaming.com

About NFL Tuesday Night Gaming

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming is a one-of-a-kind gaming and lifestyle program bringing a new form of entertainment to gaming and sports fans year-round. Uniting the most exciting personalities from gaming and the NFL to play popular video games, NFL TNG allows fans to connect more with their favorite content creators and players. Since debuting on September 3rd, 2022, more than 48 episodes have been filmed to date and are available on the official NFL TNG YouTube channel, @NFLTNG .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Contacts: Enthusiast Gaming: Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

