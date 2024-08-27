Ultrahuman Launches Ring AIR at Verizon, Expands its US Footprint

Ultrahuman Ring AIR Becomes the First Smart Ring Available at Verizon

New York , Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrahuman, a pioneer in wearable technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Ultrahuman Ring AIR in Verizon stores.

The Ring AIR is a part of the Ultrahuman ecosystem that also has Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with the pioneering UltraTrace™ technology; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home.

Starting today, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR will be available in select Verizon stores nationwide. This brings Ultrahuman's cutting-edge health and wellness technology to a broader audience, making it more accessible than ever.





Verizon will be introducing smart rings for the first time across their US stores exclusively with the Ultrahuman Ring AIR .

“Verizon is committed to providing our customers with the latest technology to improve their lives,” said Farhana Chaudhry, Associate Vice President, Consumer Products, Verizon. “We are excited to offer the Ultrahuman Ring AIR to our customers and help them achieve their health and wellness goals."



The Ultrahuman Ring AIR in Matte Grey

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR is a sleek, wearable device designed to optimize health by providing insights into sleep, movement, and recovery. With its advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms, the ring delivers real-time data that helps users make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

"Working with Verizon allows us to reach a wider audience and empower more people with the tools they need to take control of their health," said Bhuvan Srinivasan, Chief Business Officer at Ultrahuman. "We're excited to bring the Ultrahuman Ring AIR to Verizon stores and help improve the health of US consumers.”

Verizon, the largest carrier in the US, is known for its commitment to offering the latest and most cutting-edge technology to its customers. By adding the Ultrahuman Ring AIR to its product lineup, Verizon continues to demonstrate its dedication to enhancing the lives of its customers through future-first wearable tech.

"A smart ring needs to fit the user well. We at Matter Brands are thrilled to help launch Ultrahuman Ring AIR at Verizon nationwide, enabling more people to take control of their health via important biometrics," said Tim Smart, Chief Revenue Officer. "Our exclusive partnership with Ultrahuman and Verizon is opening doors to let people connect with a product in person, finding what works best for them in form and fit".

Ring AIR boasts unique capabilities. Recently, Ultrahuman launched the PowerPlugs Store - a platform for apps and plug-ins, the world’s first on a smart ring. It also launched a host of PowerPlugs such as AFib Detection, Vitamin D, Cardio Adaptability and more. With unique capabilities being added at scale, the Ring AIR is improving the health outcomes of the world.

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR is now available for purchase at select Verizon stores and online at Verizon . For more information on the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, visit ultrahuman.com

Ends

Notes to the editor

Media images can be found here.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world's most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman’s products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, world’s lightest sleep-tracking wearable, Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform, Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with the pioneering UltraTrace™ technology and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman is able to create a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

