National Veteran Business Development Matchmaking Conference Set for October 29-30, 2024, in Detroit

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

Detroit to Host Premier Event for Veteran-Owned Businesses with New Veteran Marketplace, Matchmaking Sessions, and Networking Opportunities

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to announce the 2024 National Veteran Business Development Matchmaking Conference , scheduled for October 29th and 30th at the iconic GM Renaissance Center in Detroit. This year’s conference promises to be the largest and most impactful yet, offering veteran-owned businesses across the nation a unique opportunity to grow, connect, and succeed.The conference will feature the debut of the Veteran Marketplace, an innovative platform designed to spotlight the products and services of veteran-owned businesses. This new initiative allows vendors to showcase their offerings to a national audience, fostering connections with potential buyers, partners, and clients.The heart of the event remains its Matchmaking Sessions, tailored to connect veteran business owners with key decision-makers from the federal government, private industry, and large prime contractors. These sessions are designed to create critical business connections, opening doors to new opportunities and potential growth.In addition to matchmaking, the conference will offer Informative Workshops and Panels led by industry experts, successful veteran entrepreneurs, and representatives from significant institutions like the Federal Reserve. Topics will range from business development and securing government contracts to funding opportunities and scaling your business.Attendees will also have ample Networking Opportunities throughout the two-day event, with multiple chances to connect with fellow veteran business owners, industry leaders, and potential clients.The conference will also bring back the much-anticipated Vets Night Out—an informal, high-energy networking event set against Detroit’s vibrant nightlife. This legendary evening promises a relaxed atmosphere where attendees can build lasting connections while enjoying great food, drinks, and entertainment.The venue, GM Renaissance Center, with its modern elegance and stunning waterfront views, offers the perfect setting for this dynamic event. Located at 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit, MI 48243, the RenCen embodies the spirit of innovation and is an ideal backdrop for the conference’s activities.Registration is now open for the 2024 National Veteran Business Development Matchmaking Conference. Visit NVBDC.ORG/EVENTS to secure your spot and learn more about the agenda, speakers, and exhibitors. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.Join us in Detroit on October 29th and 30th for an unforgettable experience that celebrates and supports our nation’s veteran business community. This is the event that could propel your business to new heights.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses . NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and RallyPoint

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.