Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named to U.S. Veterans Magazine’s 2024 Top Veteran-Friendly Employers List

Johnstown, PA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is honored to be included in U.S. Veterans Magazine’s Top Veteran-Friendly Employers list for 2024. This is the fourth year that CTC has made the list: U.S. Veterans Magazine Fall 2024.

Each year, U.S. Veterans Magazine and DiversityComm conduct select evaluations of the nation’s employers, supplier diversity programs, industry leaders, law enforcement & government agencies, and schools. The goal is not only to bring the latest information and guidance to their readers but to encourage active outreach and veteran policies among corporations and government agencies.

“We are very honored by this recognition, especially considering selection for the list is based solely on the publication’s independent process and not from any input from the organizations themselves,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We thank U.S. Veterans Magazine for recognizing CTC and all veteran-friendly organizations. And we are grateful for our many active military and veteran employees, who take immense pride in the innovative solutions we develop to support our warfighters and bolster national security.”

In addition to the Top Veteran-Friendly Employers recognition, CTC has been named a Military Times Best for Vets employer 12 times and has earned numerous awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 315 companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

