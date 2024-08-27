National Endowment for the Humanities Awards Grant to the American Society of Landscape Architects Fund for Educator Workshop

“Teaching Environmental Humanities through Landscape Architecture” will be held in 2025.

Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the National Endowment for the Humanities announced that it has awarded the Landmarks of American History and Culture award to the American Society of Landscape Architects Fund. The $190,000 competitive grant will be used for an environmental humanities workshop with 72 K-12 educators to be selected from around the country.





The design-centered workshops will provide an instructional framework that reflects the interdisciplinary research and work of environmental studies emerging within the humanities.





Expert instructors will guide lesson plans on Green Building, Climate Resiliency, Design Sustainability and Diversity-Equity-Inclusion-Justice. Close examinations of each theme will position educators and their students to learn both design and nature-based perspectives in the study of humanities.





The workshop will include guided site visits to culturally significant landscapes in the Washington D.C. region.





“The more people we invite into the profession of landscape architecture the stronger our communities will become,” said Torey Carter-Conneen, CEO of ASLA. “Landscape architecture is a unique blend of art and science. Workshops like this are how we provide a path for students who likely have no idea this could be a career path for them.”





Workshop instructors will include ASLA leaders, K-12 specialists and distinguished landscape architects.





Educators who are interested in the workshop should contact toolsforteachers@asla.org to receive more information.





ASLA has many other free resources for educators including:

DREAM BIG with Design - Create a free account and access free session recordings at any time. Presenters include landscape architect teams from LEGOLAND Florida, Walt Disney, the Boy Scouts, the Environmental Protection Agency, World Wildlife Fund, and more, as well as a surprise appearance from award-winning children's musician, Billy Jonas.





- Create a free account and access free session recordings at any time. Presenters include landscape architect teams from LEGOLAND Florida, Walt Disney, the Boy Scouts, the Environmental Protection Agency, World Wildlife Fund, and more, as well as a surprise appearance from award-winning children's musician, Billy Jonas. Your Path to Landscape Architecture - Your Path to Landscape Architecture





- Your Path to Landscape Architecture YOUR LAND Magazine - is a publication for 7-12 grade students interested in learning how community spaces like POPCourts! a multi-functional public outdoor plaza in Chicago is designed sustainably and equitably.

For media inquiries please contact: press@asla.org



About ASLA and the ASLA Fund

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.





“Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this press release, do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

Press at ASLA American Society of Landscape Architects (202) 216-2371 press@asla.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.