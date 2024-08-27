Circana Research Reveals 86% of Eating Occasions Sourced from Home Over Past Year

Despite easing inflation, ongoing economic challenges drive shifts in consumers’ eating patterns both in and away from home

Chicago, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, recently released a new report providing a complete view of food and beverage consumption trends, both at home and away from home. The 39th annual report, “Eating Patterns in America,” highlights a growing trend toward at-home dining over the past year, with 86% of eating occasions sourced from home. While retail volumes show modest growth, foodservice traffic remains under pressure. However, significant opportunities remain in both sectors, with American consumers spending nearly $1.7 trillion annually on food and beverages. The report offers strategic insights for manufacturers, retailers, foodservice operators, and distributors aiming to better engage with their target consumers.

“Despite easing inflation, consumers continue to face the cumulative impact of several years of rising prices and ongoing economic challenges,” said David Portalatin, senior vice president and industry advisor, Food and Foodservice, Circana. “With dining out costing four times more than eating at home, many are cutting back on restaurant visits. Meal patterns have shifted as consumers spend more time at home and adapt to new daily rhythms. However, convenience and health remain top priorities, with consumers willing to spend on products offering added benefits, especially in the beverage space, where innovation is rising to meet these demands.”

The report highlights several key findings, including:

Home-Centric Dining: In the post-pandemic era, at-home food and beverage consumption remains a cornerstone of daily life. Regardless of where meals were sourced, consumers ate 116 more meals at home over the past year than they did pre-pandemic. As consumers seek the optimal balance between value and convenience, low price is not the sole driver of a compelling value proposition. New mobility patterns, inflationary pressures, and evolving attitudes around well-being offer opportunities to craft retail solutions that help consumers source meals, snacks, and beverages for both in-home and on-the-go occasions. While gains in away-from-home consumption are leveling off, fast casual restaurants are gaining market share. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, some foodservice operators have demonstrated resilience and achieved growth. Focusing on efficiency, innovation in menu offerings and delivering value will be key to driving continued growth.

Daypart Disruption: While breakfast, lunch, and dinner remain the primary meal occasions, their composition, timing, and sources are evolving to fit consumers’ daily routines. Breakfast now starts earlier, with mid-morning snacks away from home rising in popularity. Lunch has shifted significantly due to changes in workplace mobility, with lunchtime traffic falling to about half of pre-pandemic levels. Snack consumption is growing, with consumers increasingly preferring quick bites or meal replacements over larger meals. As snacking becomes more common throughout the day, the boundaries between traditional mealtimes will continue to blur.

Beverage Innovation: Over the past year, beverage consumption has surged, particularly among coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and functional beverages. This rise in consumption is driven by manufacturers’ innovations aimed at addressing evolving consumer needs. Today’s beverages cater to various functional requirements, including hydration, energy, and nutrition. Coffee remains a daily staple for many, offering both comfort and an energy boost. Carbonated soft drinks continue to be popular for their refreshing qualities, while functional beverages are gaining traction for their added benefits, such as vitamins, electrolytes, and other health-enhancing ingredients. This trend reflects a broader movement toward beverages that serve as both enjoyable and functional components of daily life, adapting to changing lifestyles and preferences.

