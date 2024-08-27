Savvy Security Listed as a Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: SaaS Ecosystem Security Products Transform SaaS Security Report

Research explores the significance of SaaS ecosystem security in protecting enterprise data and ensuring compliance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Security , an identity-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform provider, today announced that it was listed as a provider in the Gartner® report, Emerging Tech: SaaS Ecosystem Security Products Transform SaaS Security. The report gives insights to product leaders who are looking to more securely manage their SaaS ecosystems.



According to Gartner, “The impact of SaaS ecosystem security on overall enterprise security is often understated.” SaaS has become foundational to business due to its ease of implementation, scalability and low cost of entry. However, managing security within these environments is complex and challenging, as these platforms hold vast amounts of sensitive data and are accessed from numerous devices and locations.

“SaaS apps have become pervasive throughout the enterprise, which makes them prime targets for threat actors looking to gain access to sensitive employee and company information,” said Guy Guzner, co-founder and CEO at Savvy. “The only way to effectively manage SaaS security is with real-time insights. Savvy’s modern, frictionless approach to SaaS identity security allows organizations to combat SaaS risk and prevent security breaches within organizations.”

According to the report, “SaaS applications are dynamic, with a user, configuration and access life cycle that evolves over time. Orphaned accounts or apps, which are applications that are no longer in use or maintained, can become potential entry points for cyberthreats. Similarly, orphaned integrations, which refer to connections between applications that are no longer actively managed, can pose significant security risks.”

Savvy is the only solution that uses multiple telemetry sources, including its patent-pending Zero-Touch Integrations technology, to continuously uncover all SaaS and web apps in use — whether managed or unmanaged by IT — along with all accounts, SSO integration, MFA enablement and overall security posture. With its comprehensive depth of app and identity intelligence, Savvy delivers a modern SaaS security solution that helps teams understand what applications are being used, what accounts are being used to access them, and what connections exist between apps.

Savvy offers an always up-to-date inventory of apps, identities and risks so that organizations can eliminate the toxic combinations of risk that lead to successful identity-based attacks and data breaches.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: SaaS Ecosystem Security Products Transform SaaS Security, By Lawrence Pingree, Mark Wah, 19 July 2024. (Gartner subscribers can access the full report here .)

About Savvy

Savvy Security offers a modern SaaS security platform with an identity-first approach to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility into SaaS usage and risk. Savvy specializes in mitigating toxic combinations of SaaS-identity risk, including reused and compromised passwords, lack of multifactor authentication (MFA) and incomplete offboarding.

Its just-in-time security guardrails automate security workflows to prevent potential incidents before they take place and provide suggestive guidance that empowers users to make smarter decisions. Savvy also provides customizable security automation playbooks that empower security teams to automate responses to various user actions and engage users at critical decision points to improve security outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.savvy.security/

