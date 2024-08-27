Thumzup to participate in the 3rd Annual Venice Classic 2024

Join Thumzup at the 3rd Annual Venice Classic for a Day of Cars, Music, and Social Media Cash Rewards



Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 3rd Annual Venice Classic, taking place on Sunday, September 1, 2024. The event, now in its third year, will be held from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the iconic Venice basketball courts, promising a day filled with music, food vendors, classic and lowrider cars, and fun.

Thumzup will have a booth at the event from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT, where attendees can learn about the Thumzup app and earn $20 by posting about their experience at the event through the app. In addition, Soda Bossa and Hi Five Energy, featured brands at the 3rd Annual Venice Classic, will offer attendees an opportunity to earn an additional $10 for posting about their experience with each brand on social media.

“The 3rd Annual Venice Classic is expected to draw a diverse crowd of enthusiasts and locals, making it an excellent opportunity for Thumzup to showcase its platform, which empowers users to monetize their social media activities while promoting local brands and events,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and CEO of Thumzup. “This event offers an ideal backdrop for attendees to experience the Thumzup app firsthand, engage with their community, and earn rewards for sharing their experiences on social media.”

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

