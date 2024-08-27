Yoga Mat Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue that will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2026

The global yoga mat market size was at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the U.S. was the most prominent market globally, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The yoga mat market growth is propelled by alarming surge in incidence of obesity and health-related diseases. In addition, consumers are increasingly following fitness practices such as yoga and are engaged in purchasing accessories for the same such as yoga mat, blocks, and yoga pants, which boost the growth of the global market. Furthermore, governments of various countries and yoga & fitness clubs have been actively engaged in promoting yoga worldwide, which has resulted in increased awareness of benefits of yoga globally.

📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05996

The global yoga mat market size was at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The yoga mat market is segmented into material, end user, distribution channel, and region. By material, the market is categorized into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), rubber, cotton/jute, and others. Among these, PVC yoga mat are the most widely used among consumers, owing to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability in different sizes, shapes, and colors in all retail stores. The PVC segment was valued at $4.9 billion, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $8.2 billion by 2026. However, the cotton/jute segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for yoga mats fabricated from biodegradable materials.

On the basis of end user, the households segment held a significant share in the global market in 2018. However, the yoga & fitness clubs segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR, owing to inclination of consumers toward joining professional yoga centers and fitness clubs coupled with increase in promotional campaigns by yoga & fitness clubs.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The specialty stores segment led the yoga mat market in 2018, and is estimated reach $12.2 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the near future, owing to increase in penetration of smartphones and rise in number of consumers seeking for convenient lifestyle.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current yoga mat market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing yoga mat market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the yoga mat market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the yoga mat industry.

𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05996

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By material, the cotton/jute segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the household segment is expected to dominate the market for yoga mat, globally, holds 57.1% of share in the market.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest share, accounts 53.71% of the global yoga mat market share.

In 2018, the U.S. was the most prominent market globally, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐲𝐨𝐠𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Jade Fusion

prAna

Adidas

Eupromed

Lululemon Athletica

Hugger Mugger

Ecoyoga

Yaazhtex

Aurorae Yoga, LLC

Manduka

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-sunglasses-market-A06124

𝐀𝐭-𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/at-home-fitness-equipment-market-A11430

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.