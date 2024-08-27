UPCX Becomes Platinum Sponsor of WebX2024, Showcasing Innovative Payment Solutions in Tokyo

Singapore , Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in blockchain technology and an innovator in payment solutions, UPCX is proud to be the platinum sponsor of the upcoming WebX2024 conference in Tokyo. Hosted by Japan's largest Web3 media, CoinPost, this event will take place on August 28-29, 2024, at The Prince Park Tower Hotel in Tokyo.

WebX2024 is Asia's largest global blockchain conference, bringing together professionals in cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and other Web3 technologies from around the world. The conference not only serves as a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, but also provides attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with companies, experts, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media from Japan and internationally.

At this conference, UPCX's Chief Marketing Officer, Koki Sato, will deliver a keynote speech exploring UPCX's innovative development directions and marketing strategies within the Web3 ecosystem. As an optimized open-source payment platform, UPCX aims to redefine the future of financial transactions with its efficient and versatile blockchain technology.

Additionally, the UPCX booth will be filled with vibrant and innovative content. During the conference, attendees will have the chance to take photos with the famous idol group KLP48 and Olympic gold medalist Yushan Xian at the UPCX booth, and participate in various "SWAG" tasks to win exclusive memorabilia. On August 29, not only will there be an exclusive UPCX video screening, but KLP48 will also share their insights, with more exciting content awaiting discovery at the booth.

As a system designed for payments and financial services, UPCX's performance and scalability have reached levels that can compete with credit cards and mobile payments, far surpassing the conventional requirements of the payment field. UPCX is committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use payment environment, driving innovation and widespread adoption of global financial services.

We cordially invite professionals worldwide to attend WebX2024 to witness the latest developments in blockchain technology and experience how UPCX is leading trends in the fintech sector.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, and allows for custom payment solutions, integrating POS applications and enhanced security with hardware wallets, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.





Official website: https://upcx.io/



X: https://x.com/Upcxofficial



X(upcxcmo): https://twitter.com/kokisato_upcx



Telegram: https://t.me/UPCXofficial



Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF



Media Contact

Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: info@upcx.io

Website: https://upcx.io/



Company Name:

Contact: Yume Wang

Website: https://webx-asia.com/



Email: info@webx-asia.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Jiso Liu

UPCX team

info@upcx.io











Jiso Liu UPCX team info at upcx.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.