Broadcom Introduces VMware Tanzu Platform 10 to Accelerate Intelligent Application Delivery in the Private Cloud

Tanzu Platform 10 Empowers Organizations to Develop, Operate, and Optimize Safe GenAI Applications with Existing Talent and Resources

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware Explore 2024 – Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced VMware Tanzu Platform 10, a cloud native application platform that accelerates software delivery, providing platform engineering teams enhanced governance and operational efficiency while reducing toil and complexity for development teams. The company also introduced Tanzu AI Solutions, a set of capabilities within Tanzu Platform that help application teams deliver GenAI-powered, intelligent applications quickly, safely, and at scale. Tanzu Platform 10 and VMware Cloud Foundation now provide the fastest path to a complete private cloud with a self-configuring setup experience and support for air-gapped environments.



Nearly a third (29%) of all GenAI budget is allocated to creating and delivering new software-driven business offerings, according to a recent IDC study.* However, research from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that over half (52.6%) of organizations face a shortage of technology skills in the area of AI and machine learning, creating a significant obstacle to capitalize on GenAI innovations.**

“Business leaders want to harness the power of GenAI in their application strategy, but in many cases, they face complex challenges with this emerging technology, leading teams to create one-off experiments and silos that only add technical debt and risk,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, general manager, Tanzu Division, Broadcom. “Now, with Tanzu Platform’s built-in AI development framework, developers can build high-performing, intelligent apps, regardless of their experience level or knowledge of Python. Tanzu AI Solutions help development teams go from dabbling in the sandbox to deploying enterprise-ready intelligent applications to production with confidence.”

New Tanzu Platform 10 delivers simplified, accelerated cloud native application delivery

Tanzu Platform 10 builds on Cloud Foundry’s approach to accelerating application delivery with standardized golden paths to production for developers and platform engineers. Now developers can use simple operations to automate secure container builds, bind services to apps, deploy code with a single command, and easily scale applications. Tanzu Platform 10 also automates both application and platform management tasks such as patching vulnerabilities, performing rolling upgrades, and enforcing policies with broad visibility and AI-powered insights.

Tanzu Platform 10 delivers a self-managed, global control plane for greater automation and visibility across all application environments. Tanzu Platform 10 also features:

A Cloud-Foundry-like developer experience for Kubernetes with application spaces that introduces an application-centric layer of abstraction to allow applications to run with consistent operational governance and compliance. The abstraction model will create a clean separation of concerns between stakeholders: developers can focus on their applications without worrying about infrastructure details; while platform and operations teams can focus on managing infrastructure at scale, defining configurations to meet organizational governance and compliance requirements.

Enhanced contextual app-to-platform visibility across Cloud Foundry foundations or Kubernetes clusters across availability zones.

Powerful 'built-in' service binding to connect apps to middleware and databases, and automatically manage credentials and connection strings bringing huge time savings

Spring application security, compliance audits, policy enforcement, and automated CVE remediation with new Application Advisor.

Significantly faster start-up times for Spring applications with enhanced Java buildpacks in Tanzu Spring, commercial Spring features built into Tanzu Platform.

Elevated compliance enforcement and vulnerability management with Tanzu Salt.

Auto-provisioned and hardened OSS databases and messaging.



Tanzu AI Solutions in Tanzu Platform 10 helps developers build safe, scalable, enterprise-ready, GenAI applications

Tanzu Platform democratizes intelligent application development. Tanzu Platform now includes Tanzu AI Solutions , a set of capabilities that help customers develop, operate, and optimize AI-powered, intelligent applications safely, and at scale. Tanzu AI Solutions also delivers GenAI observability and monitoring to address accuracy and performance with root cause analysis for apps and large language models (LLMs). Tanzu AI Solutions includes:

Spring AI is an open source application framework that can be used by Java developers to build GenAI-powered features into applications. Spring AI offers developer-friendly Java APIs that can be used to access LLM models and implement higher level AI and application logic patterns. With Spring AI, Java developers can seamlessly integrate GenAI capabilities into their new or existing applications without needing to cross-train in Python.

is an open source application framework that can be used by Java developers to build GenAI-powered features into applications. Spring AI offers developer-friendly Java APIs that can be used to access LLM models and implement higher level AI and application logic patterns. With Spring AI, Java developers can seamlessly integrate GenAI capabilities into their new or existing applications without needing to cross-train in Python. GenAI on Tanzu Platform is an enhanced OpenAI compatible API gateway available in Tanzu Platform which has built-in API abstraction as well as load balancing, resilience, and caching. It allows you to run or connect to 100-plus proprietary or OSS LLMs in a secure and consistent manner. Tanzu Platform brokers LLM services as with any other services like databases and enterprise APIs, allowing platform engineering to curate AI services with role-based access controls and automate secrets management away from the developer for security and resilience.

is an enhanced OpenAI compatible API gateway available in Tanzu Platform which has built-in API abstraction as well as load balancing, resilience, and caching. It allows you to run or connect to 100-plus proprietary or OSS LLMs in a secure and consistent manner. Tanzu Platform brokers LLM services as with any other services like databases and enterprise APIs, allowing platform engineering to curate AI services with role-based access controls and automate secrets management away from the developer for security and resilience. Observability for GenAI provides increased performance and accuracy with monitoring and assessment of apps and model responses. This capability helps teams visualize, test and troubleshoot AI apps by performing model accuracy checks, and scans for hallucinations. It also monitors token usage to more easily control the costs of LLM calls.

provides increased performance and accuracy with monitoring and assessment of apps and model responses. This capability helps teams visualize, test and troubleshoot AI apps by performing model accuracy checks, and scans for hallucinations. It also monitors token usage to more easily control the costs of LLM calls. Support for VMware Private AI Foundation with NVIDIA is built-in to the GenAI on Tanzu Platform service broker as ready-to-curate, drop-down selections to be made available to application teams.

Tanzu Platform 10 paired with VMware Cloud Foundation provides the fastest path to a complete private cloud

Tanzu Platform 10 provides powerful, ready-to-deploy advanced services for VMware Cloud Foundation, including container operations and data services, for the fastest path to a complete private cloud. To accelerate the delivery of modern applications on private cloud, Tanzu Platform 10 provides the following new capabilities:

Air-gapped environment support for off-network, self-managed, private cloud environments with a simple, self-configuring installation experience that preconfigures Tanzu Platform for VMware Cloud Foundation. With a simple CLI command, Kubernetes cluster creation and networking configuration are automated, creating a ready-to-consume private cloud developer platform.

for off-network, self-managed, private cloud environments with a simple, self-configuring installation experience that preconfigures Tanzu Platform for VMware Cloud Foundation. With a simple CLI command, Kubernetes cluster creation and networking configuration are automated, creating a ready-to-consume private cloud developer platform. Global Server Load Balancing and Advanced Networking for Tanzu Platform brings new enhancements to private clouds using the VMware Avi Load Balancer, with pre-configured support in Cloud Foundry deployments for managing routing, and source-to-url dynamic networking using load balancing and dynamic DNS for Kubernetes environments.

for Tanzu Platform brings new enhancements to private clouds using the VMware Avi Load Balancer, with pre-configured support in Cloud Foundry deployments for managing routing, and source-to-url dynamic networking using load balancing and dynamic DNS for Kubernetes environments. Hardened VM and OSS images available through the Tanzu Application Catalog are now integrated directly into Tanzu Platform hub, enabling hardened VM and OSS images to be deployed with Tanzu Platform. This enables IT operations teams to ensure that only validated, secure packaged images are deployed within their private cloud estate. This integration also brings continuous vulnerability scanning of VM and OSS images to ensure customers are running secure workloads.



Tanzu Customer references :

SB Payment Service

SB Payment Service hosts some of the largest payment agency services in Japan with the help of VMware Tanzu Platform for Cloud Foundry (formerly known as Tanzu Application Service). Our partnership with the Tanzu team has reached its fifth year and we continue to have their support in scaling our environments and delivering a transaction volume of 8 trillion yen with no downtime. We are excited to continue our relationship with Broadcom and refactor legacy applications to host them on the Tanzu Platform.

-- Takashi Takaramoto, General Manager System. Division, SB Payment Service Corp.

Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions offers a fully managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) environment, the Digital Solution Creation Platform, which is powered by Tanzu Platform supporting both Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes use cases. Despite competition from hyper-scalers, we have experienced healthy growth, onboarding production services to over 120 companies in the past six years. By leveraging the power of Tanzu, we are excited to keep expanding our use cases including hybrid cloud.

-- Takashi Maruyama, Department Manager, Digital Solution Creation Platform

Department, Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

NTT Communications

VMware Tanzu Greenplum helped NTT Communications achieve 100x faster data processing and overcome scaling challenges when our company faced an unexpected surge in access due to government regulation changes in 2023. At NTT Communications, we rely on VMware Tanzu solutions to quickly scale and expand our data management and software delivery infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Tanzu Division of Broadcom and leveraging VMware Tanzu Data Solutions and VMware Tanzu Platform to support customer excellence and innovation at NTT Communications.

-- Toshifumi Watanabe, Director, Service Platforms, NTT Communications

Tanzu Platform with Tanzu AI Solutions delivers enhanced management and control for platform engineers, simplicity to developers and more power to the business. To learn more Tanzu Platform, Tanzu Data Solutions and Tanzu Labs, visit tanzu.vmware.com .​​​​

*Source: IDC, GenAI Awareness, Readiness, and Commitment: 2024 Outlook — GenAI Plans and Implications for External Services Providers, AI-Ready Infrastructure, AI Platforms, and GenAI Applications, doc # US52023824, Apr 2024.

** Source: 451 Research, S&P Global Voice of the Enterprise, Digital Pulse, Technology Skills 2023 report.

