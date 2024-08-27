Dremio Revolutionizes Lakehouse Analytics with Breakthrough Autonomous Performance Enhancements

Offering delivers 30x faster analytics and smarter, self-optimizing query acceleration for unparalleled insights

Santa Clara, CA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio , the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, today announced a breakthrough in data lake analytics performance capabilities, extending its leadership in self-optimizing, autonomous Iceberg data management. By accelerating outcomes and eliminating complexity with new market-leading features, Dremio enables organizations to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and time-to-business-insight. To learn more visit the getting started page .

With these latest enhancements and continued support for Iceberg, Dremio sets a new standard in data analytics for data in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments by delivering market-leading SQL query and write performance, improved federated query security, and streamlined data ingestion.

Now generally available, new features and latest advancements to the Platform provide valuable tools for enterprises looking to enhance their data analytics capabilities and include:

New Features:

Live Reflections, ensures that the materialized views and aggregations are automatically updated. Whenever changes are made to base Iceberg Tables, Dremio automatically triggers updates to the views and aggregations that are used for acceleration. With Live Reflections, users can quickly accelerate queries without any maintenance overhead. Built-in ROI estimates,also enables users to choose Reflection Recommendations that provide the best value and system-wide performance.

Result Set Caching, accelerates query responses up to 28x across all data sources by storing frequently accessed query results, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions with unparalleled speed and precision. In addition, new data merge-on-read feature leads to faster Iceberg table writes and ingestion, with up to 85% improvement in write times.

Latest Advancements to the Platform:

Dremio’s Reflections, an innovative query acceleration technology that delivers sub-second performance for analytical workloads, is now smarter and more streamlined, eliminating management and maintenance tasks.

Dremio’s Reflection Recommendations analyzes query patterns and recommends both materialized views and aggregations. Users can enable these materializations with a few clicks, and Dremio’s semantically-aware query engine rewrites queries on the fly, ensuring that SQL queries for BI use cases don’t need to be rewritten to achieve sub-second performance.

Automatic Iceberg Data Ingestion simplifies and automates the development and management of Apache Iceberg data pipelines, making it easier to adopt the industry’s dominant open table format. New Auto Ingest Pipes for Iceberg tables in AWS enables seamless data loading from S3, making data loading easier and reducing the maintenance associated with data ingestion pipelines. Notification-based auto ingest ensures continuous updates with fresh data, driving faster insights and better performance.

“We continue to deliver market-leading performance and manageability for Iceberg lakhouses to our customers,“ said Tomer Shiran, founder of Dremio. “With Live Reflections, result set caching, and merge-on-read, Dremio pushes the boundaries of high-performance analytics in lakehouse environments. In addition, by utilizing our new Auto Ingest Pipelines as well as improved query federation capabilities, companies can now reduce the complexity of data movement and the set up and management of data pipelines.”

About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.Dremio.com .

