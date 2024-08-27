Ibotta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), the leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today that company executives will participate in the following investor events:



On Sept. 4, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. PT / 3:50 p.m. ET, CEO Bryan Leach and CFO Sunit Patel will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference.

On Sept. 11, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. PT / 6:05 p.m. ET, CEO Bryan Leach will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Audio webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Ibotta website at http://investors.ibotta.com .

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

