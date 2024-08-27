First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate at Piper Sandler’s Growth Frontiers Conference on September 10-11, 2024

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it will host a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. at 3:30 PM ET and meet with institutional investors.



The fireside chat will be webcast live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2023 and 2022, First Watch was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award. First Watch operates more than 535 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com

