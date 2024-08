Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced its chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, and chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The webcast will be available here .



For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for more than 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.