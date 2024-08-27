Worlds Partners with Jordan Freeman Group - ZOOM Platform to License Retro Gaming, Original IP and Wanderful Interactive

Launches Worlds into the booming global retro gaming industry

Creates new ongoing, multi-generation revenue channels for Worlds

Enables Worlds’ Platform to Access ZP’s 1,100+ classic video game titles and original IP

Includes licenses for interactive children’s stories based on the works of Marc Brown, Dr. Seuss, Mercer Mayer, Stan & Jan Berenstain and other popular children’s book authors

Boston, MA and Paradise Valley, AZ, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (Worlds) (OTCPK: WDDD) has closed on the agreement with Jordan Freeman Group - ZOOM Platform to license the ZOOM Platform* (ZP) DRM-Free online entertainment platform and portfolio of classic video games, including upcoming original intellectual properties, such as Shadow Stalkers and MegaRace: DeathMatch. The agreement also includes licensing Wanderful Interactive intellectual properties, originally published as Living Books, based on the works of award-winning authors including Marc Brown, Dr. Seuss, Mercer Mayer, Stan & Jan Berenstain, and other popular children’s book authors.

ZOOM Platform

ZOOM Platform has ported classic PC and console games, including Duke Nukem, FlatOut, Commandos and Aliens Vs. Predator to modern platforms online, making classic video games accessible to a new market of gamers without having to purchase proprietary consoles. ZP also enables play of original ZOOM Platform games (ZP Games) that ZOOM Platform Productions, LLC (ZPP) created and owns. ZP has digital distribution rights to over 1,100 titles.

In early 2025, Worlds intends to launch Worlds’ Platform, a new ZP-esque website and platform.

“People love to revisit the iconic video games of their youth, but access to disparate and discontinued gaming consoles often prevents it. This partnership will enable gamers and families across all ages to enjoy beloved classic games and children’s stories via a common interactive interface,” stated Thomas Kidrin, Worlds CEO. “With the resurgence of interest in classic video games, this is a tremendous opportunity for Worlds to create new ongoing, multi-generation revenue channels in traditional and interactive entertainment. Jordan has created a phenomenal platform that is intuitive, easily accessible and cost effective, while preserving all the unique characteristics of the original games. It is truly a retrogamer’s dream.”

“Retro gaming is a hot, rapidly growing industry niche that serves as common ground among gamers across generations and cultures,” stated Jordan Freeman, founder of ZOOM Platform, president of Wanderful Interactive and a Worlds Board of Directors member. “My late mentor Bernie Stolar, an iconic leader in the gaming industry at Sony and SEGA, introduced me to Worlds as a major innovative force creating technologies that enabled the beginning of today’s multi-player online gaming sphere. This licensing agreement is the next step in an exciting multi-faceted relationship that has the potential to grow ZOOM Platform’s footprint, expand Worlds’ legacy into the retro gaming arena, and explore uncharted territories. The possibilities are infinite.”

Wanderful Interactive children’s stories

In an age where video games’ action and colorful visuals outshine words on printed pages, the Wanderful Interactive stories are designed to build foundational skills and foster a love of learning. Children can progress at their own speed --pre-readers can have the stories read to them, while beginning readers can get help pronouncing difficult words. Buttons to trigger sounds and movement bring the stories to life for even the most reluctant adventurer.

Kidrin noted, “Reading is a foundational skill that we are thrilled to advance through interactive storybooks. Wanderful is a winning concept that makes learning as exciting as video games. Through our new platform, you’ll easily be able to bring your child’s entire library wherever you go to keep children engaged and learning.”

The Rise of Retro Gaming:

YouTube Cultures & Trends reports, “There were over 1000 times more uploads of videos related to retro gaming in the first half of [2023] than there were for the same period in 2007.

reports, “There were over 1000 times more uploads of videos related to retro gaming in the first half of [2023] than there were for the same period in 2007. Retro gaming is a global phenomenon, with top views this year coming from countries in South America, Europe, and Asia!” Creative Insights ’ VisualGPS consumer survey found that “for 7 in 10 consumers globally, the value of video games is linked to providing an escape from the real world. Combine nostalgia, escapism, and visual playfulness of retro gaming to get the perfect play and to captivate audiences across generations, including those who didn’t even grow up with the original retro games.”

*(ZOOM Platform is not related to the Zoom video conferencing platform.)

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds Inc.’s (OTCPK: WDDD) is entering the online retro gaming and interactive children’s entertainment industries via licensing with Jordan Freeman Group – ZOOM Platform and Wanderful Interactive. This is the next chapter in Worlds’ 40+ year legacy of developing software and related technology for the world’s first metaverses and the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet environments encompassing massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) a.k.a “video gaming.” For more information, visit www.worlds.com .

About Jordan Freeman Group – ZOOM Platform

ZOOM's mission is to design, create, and publish traditional and interactive entertainment with a multi-generational trans-media appeal. ZOOM's products are distributed digitally via, ZOOM Platform, along with non-exclusive third-party content from both major publishers and indies with a catalog spanning the classics to new releases.

ZOOM has a world-class veteran management team representing all facets of the entertainment and technology industries.

ZOOM Platform Media is an exciting new Jordan Freeman Group brand label, whose sole purpose, is to create original video game centric trans-media content. The marque has been established to support ZOOM Platform's current momentum and facilitate further growth. Its primary initiative is to create and incubate original intellectual property for the video game and film markets in cooperation with well-known Hollywood stars. Additionally, the entity has strong interest in established film and TV based intellectual properties.

