Lesaka to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Review Q4 and FY 2024 Results on September 12, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that it now intends to release its fourth quarter and year end June 2024 results on September 11, 2024, after markets close, in line with its Q4 and FY 2023 reporting timeframes.



Lesaka management will host a presentation webcast and conference call on September 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“EST”), which is 2:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”), to review these results.

Presentation webcast via Zoom:

Link to access the results webcast: https://bit.ly/3zGC4fy

Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference call dial-in:

US Toll-Free: +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

South Africa Toll-Free: +27 21 426 8191 or +27 87 550 3946

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a deep purpose to provide financial services and software to Africa’s underserviced consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer a wide range of solutions including transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, cash management solutions, card acceptance, supplier payments, software services and bill payments. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:

Phillipe Welthagen

Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com

Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

FNK IR:

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA

Email: lsak@fnkir.com

