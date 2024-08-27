Bipsync and Preqin partner to elevate research and diligence processes for alternative investments

Clients can now optimize research and diligence for alternative investments by harnessing Bipsync and Preqin in concert

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, a leading provider of research and workflow automation software, today announced its data integration partnership with Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights. The Bipsync platform includes access to the latest Preqin data relating to investors, private equity, venture capital, hedge fund data, and more. With this partnership, both Bipsync and Preqin clients can expect a comprehensive picture of their investment universe, in the context of bespoke decision workflows, within the Bipsync environment.

The Bipsync and Preqin partnership is set to benefit clients across all asset classes and strategies – from investors and asset allocators to fund managers. They can seamlessly overlay up-to-date Preqin data with their own proprietary investment research and documents within Bipsync's platform. This integration will create firm-wide efficiencies across fundraising, deal origination, investment screening, pipeline management, due diligence, and other pre- and post-investment workflows.

Benefits of the integration include:

Powering Bipsync capabilities with Preqin data related to investors, fund managers, funds, and contact details – reducing the need for manual input throughout the investment life cycle.

Optimizing complete and comprehensive proprietary research through easy importation of selected Preqin data points that allow for heightened analysis.

Ensuring decision accuracy with automated synchronization of up-to-date Preqin data within Bipsync.



“Adding Preqin to the Bipsync ecosystem is great news for our clients, extending access to their preferred datasets in a way that’s fully aligned to their unique investment research and diligence workflows,” said Graeme Faulds, CEO at Bipsync. “It plays to the core value of Bipsync as the single source of truth shared across an organization, combining market-leading external data sources with proprietary research, analysis, processes, and workflows.”

Ken Napolitano, Chief Revenue Officer at Preqin said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership, working closely with the Bipsync team to ensure financial professionals have access to best-in-class alternative data to allow them to make better decisions. For the past twenty years, Preqin has been working to increase transparency and access across the global alternatives market, and this partnership is very much aligned with this purpose.”

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a leading provider of research and workflow management solutions purpose-built for investment management. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our clients' processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy and size. The world’s largest allocators right through to pre-launch fund managers rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. Today, the firm is headquartered in New York with the product development based in Cardiff, Wales.

To learn more about Bipsync, please visit: www.bipsync.com.

About Preqin

Preqin, the Home of Alternatives™, empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to alternatives with essential data and insight to make confident decisions. It supports them throughout the entire investment lifecycle with critical information and leading analytics solutions. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for almost 20 years, enabling more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. For more information visit www.preqin.com.



