StepStone Group to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.



About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $701 billion of total capital, including $169 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268

