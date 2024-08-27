Taking Internal Combustion Engines to the Next Level

Virtual Event to Explore Innovations in Efficiency, Emission Controls and Fuels

Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) digital event series continues on September 19th with a webinar about how technology and fuels are advancing to help internal combustion engines (ICEs) achieve lower emissions and greater efficiency.

The session will explore the roles and capabilities of conventional and renewable fuels, engines and emissions control systems in meeting future greenhouse gas and other emissions requirements.

The future of internal combustion engines is a hot topic for discussion, with expanding efforts to decarbonize transportation and other sectors of the economy.

Speakers include:

Louise Arnold, Product Line Director Johnson Matthey

Mary Dery, PhD, Performance Additives Technical Director, Innospec

Srinu Gunturu, Chief Engineer, Stanadyne

Steve Howell, Founding Partner MARC-IV (M4) Consulting and Chair of the ASTM Biodiesel Task Force

Nick Morley, Engineering Director, Controls & Advanced Technology, Tenneco Clean Air

Ivan Tate, Head of Technical Centre, FPT Industrial.

Continuous improvement of internal combustion engines and fuels has allowed us to achieve the energy security and cleaner environment that we have today and will play an important role in sustainability for the future.

They’ll address questions from the virtual audience as well as the host, ETF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

“We hope you’ll join us for what’s sure to be a lively discussion. We have a great line-up of speakers from ETF member companies who are experts in their fields. Don’t miss it,” says Schaeffer.

The event is Thursday, September 19, from 10:30 a.m. until noon ET. Admission is free, however advanced registration is required through the link below.

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AozV2kgVlcxRwNiXGGWsAXzB_9Ny4yTgxamOQpYtVmoBFiCu20KW~AlBUQl2yDQ51f85-4CbPX-EUGIwDtYc8lOAKKBsfwPAMg6Lfy2A7dkPVkA

To watch a recording of ETF’s previous digital event about hydrogen as a fuel for internal combustion engines, please visit our YouTube channel. Announcements of additional virtual events will be made throughout the year in the webinar section of the ETF website.

