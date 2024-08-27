Aspira Women’s Health Partners with Dorsata to Create New Clinical Workflow Tool for Adnexal Masses

The innovative new tool will be made available for integration into Electronic Medical Records at over 300 clinical sites serving 2,500 clinical users

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today signed a definitive agreement with Dorsata, a healthcare software company, to create a protocol workflow tool for the clinical treatment of adnexal masses.



Under terms of the agreement, Aspira and Dorsata will work together in collaboration with medical leadership from a 250+ obstetrics and gynecology physician group to develop a custom care module (the Module) to aid healthcare providers in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients with an adnexal mass. Once completed, the Module will be integrated into Dorsata’s electronic medical records (EMR) tool which is embedded in the clinical practices of its women’s health clients. Not only will the Module help improve the quality and consistency of patient care, but it is also expected to aggregate rich and structured clinical data from a nationwide network of providers and patients.

“Physicians who treat women with adnexal masses often tell us that consistent care for patients is important for the improvement of outcomes. This is particularly true as women’s health practices merge and grow in size and scale, relying on both physicians and non-physician staff to properly distinguish between patients with reason for concern and those with benign conditions. We are in a unique position to help solve for this critical unmet need given our extensive knowledge of - and experience with - adnexal masses and ovarian cancer risk. We are pleased to support Dorsata in the creation of a new adnexal mass module, based on leading practices of experienced gynecologists, to drive improved patient care,” said Dr. Sandra Milligan, President of Aspira Women’s Health. “Moreover, we believe the module and its integration into practices throughout the country will also help physicians more effectively identify patients that are likely to benefit from the use of innovative tools like biomarker blood tests.”

Dorsata’s platform is used at over 300 clinical sites serving over 2,500 clinical users. Development of the Module will begin immediately, with the goal of having the first provider contracted in the fourth quarter of 2024 and completion of all iterative design activities in the first quarter of 2025.

“Dorsata’s mission is to empower healthcare providers with best-in-market tools for clinical documentation, quality, and safety. We are eager to partner with Aspira in the development of the adnexal mass module and to expand Dorsata’s clinical and administrative decision support capabilities to new areas of women’s health,” said David Fairbrothers, co-founder and CEO of Dorsata.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDx risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. Aspira’s other in-development endometriosis test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing and completion of any products in the pipeline development and other statements that are predictive in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “designed to,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release and other factors that may cause such differences include the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the expected timing of the closing of the offering. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company’s filings with the SEC, including those factors identified as “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Aspira presently does not know, or that Aspira currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Aspira’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while Aspira may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aspira’s assessments of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicole Sandford

Chief Executive Officer

Investors@aspirawh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.