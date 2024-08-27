Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Event: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 17-19, 2024

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright and Cantor representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, RZ358 (ersodetug), is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (cHI) and tumor hyperinsulinism (tHI).

Contacts:

Rezolute, Inc.

Christen Baglaneas

cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com

508-272-6717

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@lhai.com

212-201-6614

Legal Disclaimer:

