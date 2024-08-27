Talkspace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Dr. Jon Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, including a fireside chat presentation at 12:45pm ET.

The TD Cowen 9th Annual FutureHealth Conference in New York, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, including a panel discussion at 9:40am ET.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 151 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

