SCYNEXIS to Participate in H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a corporate presentation as well as host 1x1 meetings at the H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00 A.M. ET.

H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Live presentation and one-on-one meetings Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 A.M. ET Location: New York, NY Webcast: Link

To request a one-on-one meeting with management, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative.



About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps”. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

