Wellness Tourism Market Boom: Estimated to Hit $1,592.6 Billion by 2030, Register at a CAGR of 7.2%

Wellness Tourism Market, 2024

Based on travelers type, the primary segment witness an exponential growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast period.

North America held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Wellness Tourism Market by Service Type, Location, Travelers Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global wellness tourism market size was valued at $801.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The Ministry of Tourism has taken many measures to market India as a destination for medical and wellness tourism. The Ministry has established a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board, with the Minister (Tourism) as its Chairman, to further the cause of promoting medical tourism, wellness tourism, and Ayurveda tourism.

The wellness tourism market is fueled by several factors, including the expanding global middle class, a growing consumer inclination towards adopting healthier lifestyles, a surge in interest in experiential travel, and the increasing affordability of flights and travel options. Europe remains the primary destination for a significant number of wellness trips, while North America leads in expenditure on wellness tourism. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced notable growth in both the number of wellness trips taken and expenditure on wellness tourism, driven by robust economies and an expanding middle class.

Both the tourism industry and the overall wellness economy are projected to outpace the growth rate of the global economy. Wellness tourism occupies a crucial intersection between these two sectors, offering significant opportunities for various stakeholders, including the hospitality industry, wellness businesses, and the residents and governments of destination countries and regions, to reap substantial benefits from this burgeoning market.

Traveling to preserve or improve one’s health is known as Wellness tourism. It is driven by a desire to live a healthy lifestyle, avoid sickness, reduce stress, control distressing lifestyle behaviors, and/or have authentic experiences will stop consumers may reclaim travel as a source of leisure, renewal, exploration, joy, and self actualization by working with the wellness sector. Wellness tourism, which encompasses the promotion of health and personal well-being via different physical, psychological, and spiritual activities, is a result of this shift in preference. It also covers transportation, housing, food and beverage, shopping, and other services food.

A draft for the national strategy and roadmap for medical and wellness tourism has been developed by the Ministry of Tourism for the proper functioning of the wellness tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism has requested feedback/comments/suggestions on the draft national strategy and road map from designated Central Ministries, all State Governments/UT Administrations, and industry players to make the document more comprehensive. On the other hand, the global Wellness institute launched a Wellness tourism initiative to raise awareness, knowledge, and possibilities in one of the fastest growing areas of global tourism.

With the rise of wellness tourism, Ayurveda institutes, hostel, and hospitality chains such as Airbnb, wellness centers/resorts, have experienced an increase in appointments and requests. According to internet booking portals, daily reservations at wellness resorts and institutes have increased by 1000 percent. As indicated by Airbnb, there has been an expanding interest in rural destinations. With the expanded speed of immunization, individuals are willing to embrace their usual travel. Yet, the majority of tourists are probably going to hit the homegrown and provincial places of interest.

In the U.S., the travel industry is by all accounts confined inside homegrown limits. Explorers in the U.S. like to visit outlandish areas inside the U.S. and have no plans for the global travel industry. The interest for urban communities and rural regions such as mountains, lakes, and beachfront destinations is on the ascent in the U.S. due to the rising travel costs in well-known traveling destinations.

Tavistock Development Company announced an intention to build innovative wellness, performance, and medically integrated exercise center in Lake Nona, Orlando. The medical integrated exercise center will be built in collaboration with Signet LLC and its subsidiary Integrated Wellness Partners (IWP). The new wellness campus is anticipated to be one of the largest in the country, with a wide range of health and wellness offerings. The new wellness campus is to be one of the most extensive in the regions, giving a wide scope of wellbeing, health benefit programs, and administrations for the entire community.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Accor S.A

• Canyon Ranch

• Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation

• Marriott International Inc.

• Omni Hotels & Resorts

• PRAVASSA

• Radisson Hospitality Inc.

• Rancho La Puerta Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3253

