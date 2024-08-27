Data Center Automation Market to Surge USD 32.5 billion by 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers

Data Center Automation Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center automation market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period. Increase in investments for data center automation solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia fuels growth of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of data center automation solutions in applications in Asia-Pacific is encouraging players to invest in research & development to meet growing needs of customers. With increase in number of vendors offering reasonable, superior, and personalized solutions, there is massive competition in Asia-Pacific. High demand for automation and increasing Internet penetration, combined with good economic growth propels growth of data center automation in Asia-Pacific.

The data center automation market is impacted by factors such as applications across various industry verticals, higher energy efficiency, and growing cloud computing, social media, online gaming, and big data applications. However, power failure and storage limitation.

In 2020, on the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the demand for server automation solutions in data centers which enables organizations or users to quickly and securely provision, configure, patch, and maintain physical, virtual, and cloud servers. Server automation offers compliance with pre-configured policies as per requirements and it also increases IT efficiency by up to ~85% with an intelligent and closed loop for automated remediation. These factors aid in growth of server automation for the data center automation market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the data center automation market forecast period.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Automation is playing an important role in maintaining IT operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Verizon Network Report, April 22, the overall data volume across its networks increased by 19% compared to pre-COVID levels. While data usage remains elevated, changes in how people are using the network have stabilized. Such factors contributes to the rise in demand for data center automation software and data center automation tools.

Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

