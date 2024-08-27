Axsome Therapeutics to Participate in Investor Conferences in September

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 4 in New York



NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, will participate in four investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

The Company will present on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 4:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

The Company will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, September 5, 2024 in Boston, MA

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

The Company will present on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

The Company will present on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 9:45 a.m. ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts of the presentations at the Morgan Stanley and Cantor conferences can be accessed on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axsome.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited treatment options. Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, we are transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions. At Axsome, we are committed to developing products that meaningfully improve the lives of patients and provide new therapeutic options for physicians. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.axsome.com.

Investors:

Mark Jacobson

Chief Operating Officer

(212) 332-3243

mjacobson@axsome.com

Media:

Darren Opland

Director, Corporate Communications

(929) 837-1065

dopland@axsome.com

