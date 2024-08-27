Premier American Uranium Announces Preliminary Results from Ongoing Drilling at the Cyclone ISR Project, Wyoming

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the “Company” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce positive preliminary drill results and provide an update on the ongoing exploration drill program at the Cyclone Rim Target, part of its 100%-owned Cyclone ISR Uranium Project (“Cyclone” or the “Project”) in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming, in close proximity to existing producing wellfields and processing facilities (Figure 1). Initial results include multiple drill holes that intersected mineralized intervals that are consistent with grades and thicknesses included in the 2023 NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”) which outlined a resource exploration target of 7.9 million pounds to 12.6 million pounds of eU 3 O 8 with an average grade of 0.06% eU 3 O 8 1.



Highlights

At the Cyclone Rim Target, 19-holes (9,125 ft) of the planned 37 holes (~17,500 ft) have been completed, with drilling progressing well (Figure 2).





Early drilling is consistent with the resource exploration target, with significant intercepts of mineralization including:



6.5 ft grading 0.066% eU 3 O 8 (GT of 0.43) in Hole CR24-033 (from 253.5 ft down hole) 8.5 ft grading 0.028% eU 3 O 8 (GT of 0.24) in Hole CR24-036 (from 196.5 ft down hole) 6.0 ft grading 0.033% eU 3 O 8 (GT of 0.20) In Hole CR24-037 (from 248.5 ft down hole)



The highlighted drill holes are located from 10 to 75 feet from historic drill hole collars and confirm the presence of uranium mineralization at depths and locations consistent with those suggested by the limited historic drilling conducted in 2007-2008 by a prior operator at the Cyclone Rim Target. See Table 1 for full results.





The drilling program at the Cyclone Rim Target remains on track for completion in late fall. Drilling at the Project is expected to reconvene next summer, moving to the Osborne Draw Target (Figure 3), as part of the planned comprehensive inaugural exploration drill program at Cyclone.





To watch a summary of today’s press release by Colin Healey, CEO, click here.



Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, “The inaugural exploration program at Cyclone is off to a very strong start, achieving multiple critical objectives. First, we have successfully confirmed the presence of uranium mineralization of significant grade proximal to historic intersections at the Rim target. Second, with strategically positioned exploration holes, designed to gather data about the geological features that influenced the deposition of uranium mineralization, we continue to enhance our understanding of the geological setting of the Cyclone Rim Target, which we believe will aid in future drill program design and enhance efficiency of exploration of the Rim target. We remain confident that with this systematic exploration approach, we are in the best position possible to move towards locating and delineating uranium resources at the Rim target and are pleased with the progress and results and look forward to continuing to understand the potential of the nearby Osborne Draw target next summer.”

Figure 1: Location of the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming





Exploration Drilling at Cyclone Project

PUR’s initial drilling program’s objective is to test the regional redox boundary (which is a favourable site for the deposition of uranium mineralization) in the Battle Spring Formation in the western part of the Great Divide Basin2 and initial evaluation of an area of close-spaced drilling within the Company’s current property holdings at Cyclone Rim. Data from various technical reports1,3,4 cite results of historical close-spaced exploration drilling by Tournigan Energy, indicating the presence of significant sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization along the regional redox boundary on the Company’s properties in the Cyclone Rim region. Premier American’s 2024 drilling program is designed to quantify thicknesses, grades and extent of uranium mineralization in this area.

Drilling thus far has successfully addressed multiple objectives, including confirmation of the presence of uranium mineralization of material grade and thickness in areas historically reported and the gathering of critical geological data in reconnaissance drill holes intended to advance future exploration of the Cyclone project area.

The Company has completed nineteen reverse circulation drill holes to-date in the Cyclone Rim Target area, as outlined in Table 1 and Figure 2, totaling 9,125 feet, with six holes intersecting mineralization and five holes that encountered very weak (less than 0.02% eU 3 O 8 ) mineralization. Six holes that encountered alteration typical of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits. Two holes failed to encounter either alteration or any mineralization. Eight of the holes completed were designed to explore for the regional redox boundary to the east of the reported historical mineralization, and three intersected alteration characteristic of a redox interface, two additional holes encountered low-grade mineralization, and the remaining three holes were unaltered and unmineralized.

Figure 2: Plan map of current drilling at the Cyclone Rim Target





Eleven holes were drilled in the area of historic close-spaced drilling with five of those encountering appreciable mineralization similar in thickness and grade to the reported results from the historic drill holes, one was altered and unmineralized, and the remaining five intersected very weak mineralization (less than 0.02% eU 3 O 8 ) or were unmineralized.

Two of PUR’s 2024 drill holes were designed to offset (10 to 20 ft) a mineralized historic drill hole, while the remainder of the holes are from approximately 50 to 75 ft from other historic holes reportedly drilled by Tournigan Energy in the 2007 – 2008-time frame.

Table 1 – Cyclone Rim Target Drilling Results

Hole ID Intercept From

(ft down hole) To

(ft down hole) Intercept Length (ft) Grade (eU 3 O 8 ) G·T CR24-033











Intersected 180.0 181.5 1.5 0.014 % 0.02 and 253.5 260.0 6.5 0.066 % 0.43 including 5.5 0.075 % 0.41 including 4.5 0.086 % 0.39 CR24-036











Intersected 173.0 175.5 2.5 0.016 % 0.04 and 196.5 205.0 8.5 0.028 % 0.24 including 5.5 0.036 % 0.20 including 4.5 0.038 % 0.17 CR24-037



















Intersected 184.0 188.0 4.0 0.029 % 0.12 including 2.5 0.036 % 0.09 including 1.5 0.041 % 0.06 and 248.5 254.5 6.0 0.033 % 0.20 including 4.5 0.039 % 0.18 including 3.5 0.043 % 0.15 CR24-026















Intersected 163.0 169.5 6.5 0.028 % 0.18 including 5.0 0.032 % 0.16 including 2.5 0.035 % 0.09 including 1.0 0.033 % 0.03 and 351.0 352.0 1.0 0.011 % 0.01 CR24-011 Intersected 270.0 274.0 4.0 0.022 % 0.09 CR24-012 Intersected 274.5 278.5 4.0 0.019 % 0.08 CR24-015







Intersected 240.0 242.5 2.5 0.017 % 0.04 including 1.0 0.021 % 0.02 and 204.5 205.5 1.0 0.011 % 0.01 CR24-001 encountered weak anomalous uranium mineralization CR24-002 encountered some alteration and weak anomalous uranium mineralization CR24-003 material uranium mineralization CR24-004 encountered some alteration, no material uranium mineralization CR24-005 encountered weak anomalous uranium mineralization CR24-006 no material uranium mineralization CR24-013 no material uranium mineralization CR24-014 encountered some alteration and weak anomalous uranium mineralization CR24-015 encountered weak anomalous uranium mineralization CR24-027 encountered some alteration, no material uranium mineralization CR24-031 no material uranium mineralization CR24-032 encountered some alteration, no material uranium mineralization

All grades were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Hawkins CBM Logging of Cody, Wyoming, a highly skilled and independent borehole geophysical contractor. Hawkins CBM Logging’s geophysical probe was most recently calibrated at the US Department of Energy’s Casper, Wyoming logging test pits in August 2024. Uranium grades cited were calculated from gamma-ray logs, and the cited grades are “equivalent” (“e”) grades of U 3 O 8 . All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are generally flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses are apparent true thicknesses. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium.

Exploration Drilling at Cyclone Project

The Cyclone Project consists of two target areas known as the Cyclone Rim (North Block) and Osborne Draw (East Block). PUR expects to drill-test both targets in a fully permitted, staged program totalling approximately ~71 holes or ~49,700 ft that will span the 2024 and 2025 drilling seasons. The majority of the drilling on the Osborne Draw Target is expected to occur during the 2025 drilling season (~July to October), with the potential, weather and time permitting, to conduct some initial drilling this year.

Figure 3: Drill Targets with Radiometrics at the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming





Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dean T. Wilton, PG, CPG, MAIG, a consultant to PUR who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

For additional information regarding the Company’s Cyclone Project, including data verification related to certain scientific and technical information described in this news release, please see the Technical Report titled “Technical Report on the Cyclone Rim Uranium Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming, USA” dated June 30, 2023, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium

Premier American Uranium Inc. is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States. One of PUR’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado. With a rich history of past production and both current and historic uranium mineral resources, PUR has work programs underway to advance its portfolio.

Backed by Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and additional corporate and institutional investors, and an unparalleled team with U.S. uranium experience, PUR’s positioning in the market represents a compelling opportunity, as uranium fundamentals are currently the strongest they have been in more than a decade.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO

info@premierur.com

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium

www.premierur.com

1 See Technical Report on the Cyclone Rim Uranium Project, Great Divide Basin Wyoming, USA, with an effective date of June 30, 2023, prepared by BRS Engineering Inc., Douglas L. Beahm. P.E. P.G.

This is not a current estimate of mineral resources or reserves. The potential quantities and grades of the exploration target are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to date to define a current mineral resource. Furthermore, it is uncertain if additional exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

As determined by BRS Engineering Inc., sufficient historical exploration data is available for the North and East claim blocks to define an exploration target, which shows a range of 6.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (7.9 million lbs. U3O8) to 10.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (12.6 million lbs. U3O8). The potential quantity and grade of this exploration target is conceptual in nature and based on the geologic interpretation that mineralization is Sandstone Type mineralization, aerial radiometric anomalies, and indications of the presence of oxidation reduction interfaces with mineralization from available drill data. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if a mineral resource will be delineated. For the definition of the exploration target, the following criteria based on direct knowledge and experience in the area and similar sandstone hosted uranium deposits in Wyoming was used: (i) a minimum cut-off grade of 0.02% U3O8 and a grade thickness product (GT) of 0.10, (ii) a radiometric disequilibrium factor of 1, and (iii) a bulk density of 16 cubic feet per ton.

2 Boberg, W.W., 2010: The Nature and Development of the Wyoming Uranium Province, in Goldfarb, Marsh and Monecke, eds., Society of Economic Geologists Special Publication 15.

3 Cohan, W. T. & Associates, Inc., 2010: Evaluation of Results of Tournigan Energy’s 2007 and 2008 Drilling program in the Great Divide basin, Fremont & Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming.

4 Scott Wilson Roscoe Postle Associates, Inc., undated: Property Evaluation Form, Tournigan USA, Wyoming - Great Divide Basin.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41634e5c-3f3a-4e19-8752-a269b711bed0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b66c3b8c-ddd2-4aa1-b3ee-c17b3cd5c888

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c92eedb2-aded-4706-8f2a-10fb703593df

Figure 1 Location of the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming Figure 2 Plan map of current drilling at the Cyclone Rim Target Figure 3 Drill Targets with Radiometrics at the Cyclone Project, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming

