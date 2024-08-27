EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:



Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™ (previously known as EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E™. DURAVYU is presently in Phase 2 clinical trials as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and diabetic macular edema (DME). EyePoint expects to randomize patients for inclusion in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in wet AMD in 2024.

Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E™ to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

