Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Poised for Major Growth, expected to Reach USD 18,316.2 Million by 2034, Surging at 7% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

An Analysis of the Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Electric, Non-Electric, and Hybrid Power Sources. Increasing Development of Air Infrastructure and Implementation of Advanced Technologies to enhance scope for Aircraft Ground Support Equipment

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global aircraft ground support equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated valuation of USD 9,351.7 Million by 2024. Projected to achieve a 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to reach a remarkable USD 18,316.2 Million by 2034, representing a 1.9x expansion in sales. This growth underscores the sector's robust potential and its increasing importance in the aviation industry's evolving landscape.



Aircraft ground support equipment (GSE) includes essential tools and vehicles that support aircraft operations on the ground, such as tugs for towing, power units, and de-icing machines. These tools ensure efficient aircraft servicing, maintenance, and turnaround, contributing to the safety and smooth flow of airport operations.

GSE is used for various critical tasks, including aircraft mobility, cargo loading, fueling, and providing ground power. It also supports aircraft maintenance, ensuring safety and operational efficiency, making GSE vital to the performance of airlines and airports.

The demand for aircraft ground support equipment (GSE) is driven by the rapid growth in global air travel, the expansion of airport infrastructure, and the increasing need for efficient turnaround times. Trends in the sector include a shift towards electrification and sustainability, with airports and airlines seeking to reduce carbon footprints by adopting electric and hybrid GSE. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on automation and smart technologies, such as telematics and IoT, to enhance operational efficiency and safety. The rise of low-cost carriers and regional airports is also contributing to a steady demand for versatile and cost-effective GSE solutions.

The growth of aircraft ground support equipment (GSE) is driven by several key factors. The increasing global air traffic, especially in emerging markets, demands more advanced and efficient GSE to manage the higher volume of flights. Airport expansion and the modernization of existing facilities also require updated equipment, including advanced aircraft sequencing systems, to streamline operations and ensure smooth, orderly movement on the ground. Additionally, technological advancements, such as electric and autonomous GSE, are propelling the market forward as airports and airlines focus on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing efficiency. The emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance is further boosting the adoption of sophisticated GSE solutions, while the need for quick aircraft turnaround times to optimize operations continues to drive demand.

Key Factors Shaping the Demand Outlook of the Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Industry

• Increasing air traffic across the globe augmenting the growth of the aircraft ground-supporting equipment market

• Increasing investment in airport infrastructure in developing nations elevates the market demand

• Widening application of rental aircraft ground-supporting equipment

• Growing advances in technology are expected to create new growth prospects for aircraft ground-supporting equipment manufacturers

Key Takeaways from Report:

The market witnessed a CAGR of 4.4% over the historical period of 2019 to 2023.

The United States is anticipated to remain at the forefront in North America, with a value share of 62.9% in 2034.

In South Asia, India is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

In terms of equipment type, the airport service segment will likely dominate and exhibit a CAGR of around 7.3% in 2024.

Based on power, the electric segment is projected to account for a share of 37.9% in 2024.

Based on equipment type, the aircraft service segment is projected to dominate, showcasing around 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

“Long-term investment decisions are crucial in extending the life of Ground Support Equipment (GSE). Instead of replacing outdated or malfunctioning equipment, firms are investing in maintenance programs that include regular inspections, preventive maintenance, and upgrades to enhance efficiency and reliability.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Unlock an In-Depth Exploration of the Full Report Details! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aircraft-ground-support-equipment-market

Key Factors Shaping Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market

Increased Demand for Eco-friendly Equipment Propelling Growth

Growing pressure on airport authorities for utilizing eco-friendly equipment for airport operations is helping the market gain traction. Electric ground support equipment is preferred over its counterparts because they are more environmentally friendly and offer low-cost maintenance features.

Increasing investments in airport infrastructure and the need for aircraft maintenance are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for electric and hybrid ground support equipment manufacturers.





Competition Outlook:

The global market is currently dominated by a few large players, but there's a growing opportunity for smaller entrants to make an impact. A notable trend in emerging markets is the strategy of renting out equipment to airports, offering greater operational adaptability. The sector also includes numerous producers who are increasingly forming partnerships with major airlines, aiming to enhance service quality and streamline their operations.

Key Players Operating in the Industry:

JBT AeroTech

Textron GSE

Charlatte Manutention

Tronair (Eagle Brand Only)

Kalmar Motor AB

Mulag

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Mallaghan

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

Cavotec SA

TLD

Goldhofer

Tiger

Trepel Airport Equipment

Vestergaard Company

Global Ground Support

Wollard International

Bliss-Fox

Quinault (Air Starts Only)

Toyota

Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Equipment Type:

Passenger Services Boarding steps and stairs Airport buses and transport Bed/chair lifts

Cargo Loading Container loaders Belt loaders Cargo transporters Cargo dollies

Airport Service Refuelers Tractors Towbarless pushback Ground power units Air start units Lavatory service vehicles De/anti-icing vehicles Rescue and firefighting



By Power:

Non-electric

Electric

Hybrid



By Application:

Owned GSE

Leased GSE

Rental GSE



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

The Middle East and Africa





About the Industrial Automation Domain at Future Market Insights:

The Industrial Automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) steht der globale Markt für Bodenabfertigungsgeräte für Flugzeuge vor einem erheblichen Wachstum und wird bis 2024 voraussichtlich einen Wert von 9.351,7 Millionen USD erreichen. Bei einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 7 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 wird erwartet, dass der Markt bis 2034 bemerkenswerte 18.316,2 Millionen USD erreicht, was einer Umsatzsteigerung von 1,9-fachen entspricht. Dieses Wachstum unterstreicht das robuste Potenzial des Sektors und seine zunehmende Bedeutung in der sich entwickelnden Landschaft der Luftfahrtindustrie.

Bodenabfertigungsgeräte für Flugzeuge (GSE) umfassen wichtige Werkzeuge und Fahrzeuge, die den Betrieb von Flugzeugen am Boden unterstützen, wie Schlepper zum Abschleppen, Triebwerke und Enteisungsmaschinen. Diese Werkzeuge gewährleisten eine effiziente Wartung, Instandhaltung und Abfertigung von Flugzeugen und tragen zur Sicherheit und zum reibungslosen Ablauf des Flughafenbetriebs bei.

GSE wird für verschiedene wichtige Aufgaben verwendet, darunter Flugzeugmobilität, Frachtbeladung, Betankung und Bereitstellung von Bodenstrom. Es unterstützt auch die Flugzeugwartung, gewährleistet Sicherheit und Betriebseffizienz und macht GSE für die Leistung von Fluggesellschaften und Flughäfen von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Die Nachfrage nach Bodengeräten für Flugzeuge (GSE) wird durch das schnelle Wachstum des weltweiten Flugverkehrs, den Ausbau der Flughafeninfrastruktur und den zunehmenden Bedarf an effizienten Durchlaufzeiten getrieben. Zu den Trends in diesem Sektor gehört eine Verlagerung hin zu Elektrifizierung und Nachhaltigkeit, wobei Flughäfen und Fluggesellschaften versuchen, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck durch die Einführung elektrischer und hybrider GSE zu reduzieren. Darüber hinaus wird zunehmend Wert auf Automatisierung und intelligente Technologien wie Telematik und IoT gelegt, um die Betriebseffizienz und Sicherheit zu verbessern. Der Aufstieg von Billigfliegern und Regionalflughäfen trägt ebenfalls zu einer stetigen Nachfrage nach vielseitigen und kostengünstigen GSE-Lösungen bei.

Das Wachstum von Bodengeräten für Flugzeuge (GSE) wird von mehreren Schlüsselfaktoren getrieben. Der zunehmende weltweite Flugverkehr, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, erfordert fortschrittlichere und effizientere GSE, um das höhere Flugaufkommen zu bewältigen. Der Ausbau von Flughäfen und die Modernisierung bestehender Einrichtungen erfordern auch aktualisierte Ausrüstung, einschließlich fortschrittlicher Flugzeugsequenzierungssysteme, um den Betrieb zu rationalisieren und einen reibungslosen, geordneten Ablauf am Boden zu gewährleisten. Darüber hinaus treiben technologische Fortschritte wie elektrische und autonome GSE den Markt voran, da Flughäfen und Fluggesellschaften sich auf die Reduzierung von CO2-Emissionen und die Verbesserung der Effizienz konzentrieren. Der Schwerpunkt auf Sicherheit und Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften fördert die Einführung anspruchsvoller GSE-Lösungen weiter, während die Notwendigkeit schneller Flugzeugumschlagzeiten zur Optimierung des Betriebs die Nachfrage weiterhin antreibt.

Schlüsselfaktoren, die die Nachfrageaussichten der Branche für Bodengeräte für Flugzeuge prägen

• Zunehmender Flugverkehr auf der ganzen Welt steigert das Wachstum des Marktes für Bodengeräte für Flugzeuge

• Zunehmende Investitionen in die Flughafeninfrastruktur in Entwicklungsländern steigern die Marktnachfrage

• Ausweitung der Anwendung von Bodengeräten für Mietflugzeuge

• Wachsende technologische Fortschritte werden voraussichtlich neue Wachstumsaussichten für Hersteller von Bodengeräten für Flugzeuge schaffen

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:

• Der Markt verzeichnete im historischen Zeitraum von 2019 bis 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,4 %.

• Es wird erwartet, dass die Vereinigten Staaten mit einem Wertanteil von 62,9 % im Jahr 2034 in Nordamerika weiterhin führend bleiben.

• In Südasien wird für Indien bis 2034 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 8,5 % prognostiziert.

• In Bezug auf den Gerätetyp wird das Segment Flughafendienstleistungen wahrscheinlich dominieren und im Jahr 2024 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von rund 7,3 % aufweisen.

• Basierend auf der Leistung wird das Elektrosegment wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von 37,9 % haben.

• Basierend auf dem Gerätetyp wird voraussichtlich das Segment der Flugzeugwartung dominieren und bis 2034 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von rund 7,3 % aufweisen.

„Langfristige Investitionsentscheidungen sind entscheidend, um die Lebensdauer von Bodenabfertigungsgeräten (GSE) zu verlängern. Anstatt veraltete oder fehlerhafte Geräte zu ersetzen, investieren Unternehmen in Wartungsprogramme, die regelmäßige Inspektionen, vorbeugende Wartung und Upgrades umfassen, um Effizienz und Zuverlässigkeit zu verbessern“, meint Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Faktoren, die den Markt für Bodenabfertigungsgeräte für Flugzeuge prägen

Erhöhte Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Geräten treibt das Wachstum voran

Der wachsende Druck auf die Flughafenbehörden, umweltfreundliche Geräte für den Flughafenbetrieb einzusetzen, hilft dem Markt, an Zugkraft zu gewinnen. Elektrische Bodenabfertigungsgeräte werden ihren Gegenstücken vorgezogen, weil sie umweltfreundlicher sind und kostengünstige Wartungsfunktionen bieten.

Zunehmende Investitionen in die Flughafeninfrastruktur und der Bedarf an Flugzeugwartung werden voraussichtlich lukrative Wachstumschancen für Hersteller von elektrischen und hybriden Bodenabfertigungsgeräten schaffen.

Wettbewerbsaussichten:

Der globale Markt wird derzeit von einigen wenigen großen Akteuren dominiert, aber es gibt zunehmend Möglichkeiten für kleinere Neueinsteiger, Einfluss zu nehmen. Ein bemerkenswerter Trend in den Schwellenmärkten ist die Strategie, Geräte an Flughäfen zu vermieten, was eine größere betriebliche Anpassungsfähigkeit bietet. Der Sektor umfasst auch zahlreiche Hersteller, die zunehmend Partnerschaften mit großen Fluggesellschaften eingehen, um die Servicequalität zu verbessern und ihre Abläufe zu rationalisieren.

Wichtige Akteure der Branche:

• JBT AeroTech

• Textron GSE

• Charlatte Manutention

• Tronair (nur Marke Eagle)

• Kalmar Motor AB

• Mulag

• Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

• Mallaghan

• China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

• Cavotec SA

• TLD

• Goldhofer

• Tiger

• Trepel Airport Equipment

• Vestergaard Company

• Global Ground Support

• Wollard International

• Bliss-Fox

• Quinault (nur Luftstarts)

• Toyota

Marktsegmentierungsanalyse für Bodengeräte für Flugzeuge:

Nach Gerätetyp:

• Passagierdienste

o Einstiegsstufen und Treppen

o Flughafenbusse und -transport

o Bett-/Sessellifte

• Frachtverladung

o Containerlader

o Bandlader

o Frachttransporter

o Frachtwagen

• Flughafenservice

o Tankwagen

o Traktoren

o Pushback ohne Schleppstange

o Bodenstromversorgungseinheiten

o Luftstarteinheiten

o Toilette Servicefahrzeuge

o Enteisungs-/Enteisungsfahrzeuge

o Rettung und Brandbekämpfung

Nach Antrieb:

• Nichtelektrisch

• Elektrisch

• Hybrid

Nach Anwendung:

• Eigene GSE

• Geleaste GSE

• Gemietete GSE

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Westeuropa

• Osteuropa

• Ostasien

• Südasien

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

