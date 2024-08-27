Parsons Selected as Lead Engineer to Add Express Toll Lanes to State Route 400 in Georgia

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) have selected a team that includes the company as lead engineer for the State Route 400 (SR 400) Express Lanes Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) Project. The project is led by a Public Private Partnership (P3) awarded to SR 400 Peach Partners consisting of Acciona Concesiones, ACS Infrastructure, and Meridiam as the lead operations, maintenance, and toll operations providers. Dragados and Acconia Construction will serve as the lead construction contractors, and Indra USA will serve as the toll systems integration contractor. Parsons will serve as the lead engineer for the construction contractors.



This $4.6B project will add new express lanes in both directions along an approximately 16-mile section of SR 400 from the North Springs MARTA Station in Fulton County to approximately 1 mile north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. The team will utilize electronic tolled express lanes with a 50-year concessions period, state-of-the-art traffic and incident management systems, and a digital twin asset management system. Further growth is forecasted for the corridor, with 144,000 more residents and 114,000 more jobs projected by 2050. Dynamic toll systems will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and polluting emissions. The project will install Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything roadside technologies that will allow for Connected and Automated Vehicle supervision and orchestration.

“Parsons is proud to be a member of SR 400 Peach Partners, the team selected to partner with GDOT and SRTA on a significant roadway transportation project that will improve mobility and reduce congestion in the northern Atlanta metro area,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “As leaders in design-build, our experts are helping deliver a better world through innovation in design and project delivery.”

The project also includes a $100M state bond investment for major components of MARTA’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, which will utilize the Express Lanes. The BRT line will begin at the North Springs MARTA Station and extend northward to the Windward Parkway MARTA Park and Ride, providing a seamless connection to MARTA’s Red Line train.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ transportation expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/transportation/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 470.510.6690

Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us

