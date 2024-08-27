Liberty Bank, N.A. Relocates to New Gateway at Millbrae Station Community





MILLBRAE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 26, Liberty Bank, N.A. celebrated the opening of its new Millbrae Branch in the Gateway @ Millbrae Station neighborhood after recently relocating from its South San Francisco Branch, which it owned and occupied since 1985.



“As a full-service community bank, our new Millbrae Branch allows us to continue serving our San Francisco Bay Area customers by providing the financial solutions and banking expertise they’ve come to know over the past 40 years, while also growing and attracting new clientele,” said Don Griffith, Chairman and CEO. “We’re very excited to occupy this vibrant and easily accessible location in the Bay Area. Our staff is looking forward to welcoming customers to our beautiful new space.”

Located in the brand new, multi-use residential and retail community that is anchored by a BART and Caltrain Station, the new Millbrae Branch at 105 North Rollins Road offers a unique banking experience that sets Liberty Bank apart from other banks. We provide true community banking with a shared commitment and understanding of our community’s banking and business landscape. Our approach involves modern banking with human expertise, fostering relationships, and delivering attentive service designed to meet the needs of our clients. We recognize that building strong relationships with our customers and investing in our local economic growth are central to providing specialized banking services.

About Liberty Bank, N.A.

Liberty Bank, N.A. is a $550 million OCC-chartered bank headquartered in Irvine, California supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the Southern California markets of greater Orange and Los Angeles counties and the San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties. Liberty Bank serves a diverse set of industries while offering a wide array of products and services, from deposit accounts and cash management solutions to commercial real estate, construction, and business loans to meet the growing financial needs of our clients.

City of Millbrae Welcomes Liberty Bank in a New Branch Located at the Gateway at Millbrae Station Liberty Bank, N.A. and the City of Milbrae Welcomes the Opening of Liberty Bank’s new branch at the Gateway@Millbrae Station with an official ribbon cutting event on Monday, August 26, 2024. Joining the festivities are from left to right: Deborah Marsten, Liberty Bank, N.A. President and Chief Operating Officer, Sinéad McElhone, Millbrae Chamber of Commerce President, Tom Williams, Millbrae City Manager, Tricia Mangabat, Liberty Bank, N.A. VP Relationship Manager, Ann Schneider, Millbrae Councilmember, Bill Gardner, Liberty Bank, N.A. Branch Operations Manager, Shine Hatfield, Customer Service Representative, Ravinal Chandra, Treasury Management Officer, and Anders Fung, Millbrae Mayor.

