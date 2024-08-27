LanzaTech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (LanzaTech), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:



Barclays CEO Energy & Power Conference in New York City, September 4 - 5

Santander’s Carbon Removal Capital Summit in San Francisco, September 10 - 12

LanzaTech’s latest investor materials are available at https://ir.lanzatech.com/ .

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Kate Walsh

VP, Investor Relations & Tax

Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com

Media

Kit McDonnell

Director of Communications

press@lanzatech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.