Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,236 in the last 365 days.

LanzaTech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (LanzaTech), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:

  • Barclays CEO Energy & Power Conference in New York City, September 4 - 5
  • Santander’s Carbon Removal Capital Summit in San Francisco, September 10 - 12

LanzaTech’s latest investor materials are available at https://ir.lanzatech.com/.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Kate Walsh
VP, Investor Relations & Tax
Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com

Media
Kit McDonnell
Director of Communications
press@lanzatech.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LanzaTech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more