Pivotal Helix eVTOL Wins Gold in the 2024 New York Product Design Awards

Excellence, Innovation, and Industry Impact Recognized in Production Aircraft

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it has won Gold in the 2024 NY Product Design Awards for the Helix, its first production aircraft. The Helix is a fixed-wing aircraft built on Pivotal’s fourth-generation eVTOL platform. Efficient, compact, and simple, the Helix is transportable in a 16-foot trailer and easy to assemble— from storage to sky in 30 minutes.



“We’re proud to earn a NY Product Design Award for the Helix. Pivotal’s design philosophy revolves around elegance, intelligence and simplicity,” said Ken Karklin, Pivotal CEO. “Jump in and take off straight up into the sky. The Helix redefines personal mobility.”

Each element of the Helix is meticulously designed to ensure effortless control and comfort throughout the journey. Automated features like landing assist increase the ease of operation of these cloud-connected vehicles.

"We are thrilled to once again recognize remarkable submissions that raise the bar for excellence in design and outstanding work at the NY Product Design Awards," remarked Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Out of the myriad of competitors, Pivotal stood out triumphantly with a submission that captivated the jury's attention.”

At the heart of this single-seat aircraft lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular flight control systems. Based on Pivotal’s patented aero-architecture, the entire aircraft tilts for vertical takeoff and landing, rather than wing assemblies or rotors rotating to reorient thrust. The tilt aircraft design reduces weight and complexity, while eliminating multiple points of failure.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a globally recognized award management services organization dedicated to elevating creative standards and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the world of awards. With participants from around the world, IAA has solidified its reputation as a guiding light for aspiring talents seeking recognition and professionals aiming for excellence. By embodying these values - Inspire, Advance, Achieve - IAA continues its commitment to highlighting and honoring the best, motivating others to reach their zenith of potential.

IAA assembled a diverse panel of 14 industry experts from 11 countries to serve as jurors, ensuring a fair and thorough evaluation process. In pursuit of impartiality, the blind judging method was employed. This approach ensured that each entry was evaluated independently, without the influence of other submissions. As a result, winners were selected solely based on their own merits. Assessments were also conducted according to contemporary industry standards, setting a high bar for the competition. nydesignawards.com

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to buyers in the United States. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero.

