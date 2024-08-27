Aircraft Brake System Market Anticipated to Attain $18.4 billion, at 5.5% CAGR | Trends and Growth Opportunities

Aircraft Brake System Market

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Rise in demand from airlines for advanced aircraft brake systems and surge in air passenger traffic offer lucrative opportunities to the global aircraft brake system market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in air passenger traffic in the world and rise in operations in the commercial aviation sector are expected to fuel the global 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. On the other hand, strict regulatory conditions create hindrances to market growth. On the contrary, usage of advanced technology can offer lucrative market opportunities. Aircraft brake system market share are increasingly incorporating lightweight materials such as carbon-carbon composites and advanced ceramics. These materials offer higher strength-to-weight ratios compared to traditional steel, contributing to improved performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance requirements. Furthermore, electromechanical brake systems are gaining traction in the market due to their potential for enhanced control, reliability, and efficiency compared to hydraulic systems. By eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid, electromechanical brakes offer simplified maintenance and reduced environmental impact.

aircraft brake system market analysis have a finite lifespan determined by factors such as usage, operating conditions, and maintenance practices. Airlines and maintenance providers follow comprehensive lifecycle management strategies that include scheduled replacement of brake components and systems at specified intervals to ensure optimal performance and safety.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC., Meggitt PLC, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., AAR Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Safran, Crane Co., Beringer Aero, Lufthansa Technik AG

Based on aircraft type, the fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the rotary wing segment.

Power Brake segment attained the highest market share in 2022 in the aircraft brake system market size. This is attributed to the fact that Power brakes are predominantly used in larger commercial aircraft, which constitute a significant portion of the global aircraft fleet. Commercial aviation drives a considerable demand for brake systems due to the high frequency of flights, long-haul operations, and heavy payloads. As a result, the power brake segment benefits from the dominance of commercial aviation in the market. Furthermore, power brakes offer superior performance and reliability compared to other types of brake systems, particularly in large aircraft with high landing weights. They are capable of generating greater brake force, providing shorter stopping distances, and handling heavy loads effectively. These characteristics make power brakes the preferred choice for commercial airliners and contribute to their higher market share.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global aircraft brake system market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on actuation, the power break segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments such as boosted brake and independent brake.

Regenerative brake systems are being explored as a means to recover energy during deceleration and brake, thereby improving overall energy efficiency and reducing fuel consumption. These systems convert kinetic energy into electrical energy, which can be stored or used to power auxiliary systems on the aircraft. Moreover, aircraft brake systems are increasingly being integrated with health monitoring systems that enable continuous monitoring of system performance and condition. This integration allows operators to detect abnormalities, diagnose issues, and implement corrective actions in real-time, improving safety and reliability.

