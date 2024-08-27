Aurora Mobile’s CTO Comments on JPush’s Inclusion on HUAWEI Developers Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today released the summary of an interview with a prominent technology reporter in China about the Company's JPush solution after it recently became the first push notification service provider listed on the HUAWEI Developers platform, Huawei’s platform ecosystem that integrates various services and resources for developers to develop and promote their HarmonyOS apps. The Company's CTO, Mr. Qing Zhang, shared his views with the reporter.



Reporter: JPush recently became the first push notification SDK service provider listed on the HUAWEI Developers platform. Could you give us more color on this?

Mr. Qing Zhang: With the rapid development of HarmonyOS, more and more developers are turning their attention to implementing efficient and stable message push functions on the system. As an industry leader, Aurora Mobile has worked closely with Huawei to ensure the compatibility of JPush with HarmonyOS NEXT, a version focused on supporting native HarmonyOS apps. Whether for HarmonyOS mobile phones, tablets, or any other smart devices, developers on the HUAWEI Developers platform can easily integrate and implement the JPush solution with great stability, ensuring that messages reach users accurately and quickly.

In addition, JPush fully supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS and QuickApp, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. By flexibly configuring delivery strategies of JPush channels and mobile brands' push messaging channels, JPush’s servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds. Moreover, the compatibility of JPush with HarmonyOS also helps us strengthen our position in the overseas market.

Reporter: Could you please tell us more about the core strength of JPush?

Mr. Qing Zhang: JPush's core strengths lie in a few areas. First, is fast development of push notification capabilities. JPush features fast SDK integration, easy-to-use console and API, enabling apps to build powerful push notification capabilities within an hour. Second, is JPush's flexible targeting capability. With a user-defined label and alias system, JPush seamlessly integrates with the company's network data and enables accurate user grouping. Third, JPush has an efficient, secure and stable system, featuring over 10 billion messages sent daily, high concurrency and high reliability, overseas dedicated lines, and multi-point backup, all of which ensure the stability, security and efficiency of the system. Fourth, is JPush's extremely fast message delivery. JPush’s servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds, with flexible configuration of delivery strategies of JPush channels and mobile brands' push messaging channels. Finally, JPush provides accurate after-effect analysis. It supports statistics on the number of messages, delivery rates, display rates and click-through rates specific to platforms/channels and monitors losses by stage and source to improve messaging strategies.

Reporter: After JPush is listed on the HUAWEI Developers platform, what are the financial benefits for Aurora Mobile?

Mr. Qing Zhang: This is a good question, and although this is usually the CFO's area of expertise, let me try to provide an interpretation. JPush successfully passed multiple tests and reviews by the HUAWEI Developers platform and recently became the first push notification service provider listed on the platform. From a financial perspective, we have noticed that many of our major customers have upgraded their push notification systems to include the ability to send notifications to HarmonyOS NEXT devices. I believe we'll see more customer upgrade requests in the near future, which will result in more upgrade projects and related revenues.

Reporter: Let me change the subject a little bit, but still in the IT area. I noticed that Aurora Mobile added an additional data center in Hong Kong in May 2024. Could you share with us the logic behind this investment?

Mr. Qing Zhang: With the rapid growth of global data exchange, overseas customers are demanding higher levels of data security and compliance. The selection of data center nodes for push services is not only related to data access speed and user experience, but also directly affects data compliance and security.

Multi-data center storage solutions allow customers to store different apps under the same organization across multiple data centers in different geographic locations. This distributed storage approach provides data redundancy and reliability, reducing the risk of data loss or corruption. Meanwhile, when users access the EngageLab platform, the distance of the data center affects the communication delay between them and the server. By selecting a closer data center, this delay is effectively reduced, allowing users to access and use our services faster and improving the user experience.

In addition, multi-data center storage also enables customers to better comply with data security and regulations in different countries and regions, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the U.S.

Reporter: Thank you for taking the time to share with us the details of this collaboration and the impact on your company.

Mr. Qing Zhang: Thank you for the opportunity to discuss this significant development for JPush.

