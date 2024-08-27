PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 27, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

PRIVILEGE SPEECH

LISTEN TO THE HEARTBEAT OF THE PEOPLE

27 August 2024 Mr. President, dear colleagues, good afternoon. Today I rise on a matter of personal and collective privilege with the hope that the heartbeat and cries of the people from Davao City be heard in this august chamber. Mr. President, Article II Section 4 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that: "The prime duty of the Government is to serve and protect the people." Out of all the government agencies, it is the Philippine National Police which is known by the public to have the motto "to serve and protect". Its mandate is to serve and protect the people through enforcement of all laws and ordinances. Napakaimportante na maging tapat ang PNP sa kanilang tungkulin: panindigan at mag-implementa ng rule of law para sa mas maayos at matiwasay na komunidad. Ngunit, sa pagtupad sa kanilang tungkulin, importante rin na ginagampanan nila ito nang may respeto sa human rights, hindi lamang ng iilan, kundi ng bawat miyembro ng komunidad. Sinumpaang tungkulin ng ating PNP na magpatupad ng batas para protektahan ang buhay at ari-arian ng mga mamamayan. Ngunit, paano kung sa pagpapatupad ng batas ay nalalagay sa panganib ang buhay at ari-arian ng mga tao? Ito po ang hinaing ng mga miyembro ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), mga residente sa KOJC compound, pati na rin ng mga estudyante at propesor ng Jose Maria College Foundation Incorporated of Davao City. On August 24, 2024, around 2,000 cops from Police Regional Office (PRO) 10, 11, 12, and 13 were deployed to implement the warrant of arrest against the leader of KOJC Pastor Quiboloy and five others. At this point, I want to make of record that we are not questioning the authority of the PNP to implement valid warrants of arrest issued by a court of competent jurisdiction. We are not questioning their desire to fulfill their mandate to arrest the persons subject of the warrants of arrest. Ang tanging tanong po ng mga taga KOJC, Mr. President, ay: • Bakit kailangang magdeploy ng higit 2,000 na pulis mula sa iba't ibang region para mahuli ang anim na katao na miyembro ng KOJC? • Kailangan ba na sa pag-implementa ng warrant, ay magkampo sa loob at labas ng KOJC compound ang ating mga kapulisan? • Tama ba ang ginagawang pagsasagawa ng search operation sa loob ng KOJC compound kahit wala namang na-issue ang korte na search warrant? • Ano ang maaaring gawin ng mga miyembro ng KOJC para ma-protektahan ang kanilang mga karapatan? Saan pa sila pwede humingi ng tulong para matigil ang tila panggigipit sa kanila? EXCESSIVE FORCE Now, on the alleged excessive number of deployed police officers. As a former Chief of Philippine National Police, I have not encountered an operation to implement a warrant of arrest wherein we deployed forces close to 2,000 people. To compare, the PNP also implemented a warrant of arrest against Zulkifi Abd Hir also known as "Marwan". Marwan was listed among America's "most wanted terrorists," with a five million US dollar bounty for his alleged involvement in a series of deadly bomb attacks in the Philippines. In the enforcement of the warrant against Marwan, the PNP only deployed forty-four members of Special Action Forces and more than two hundred police officers as back up. Allow me to do the math. Less than 300 police officers to enforce a warrant against Marwan who was then protected by more than one thousand heavily armed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and private armed groups around the so-called SPMS box[1] which includes Mamasapano, vs. two thousand, to arrest Pastor Quiboloy. These almost 300 police officers deployed to arrest an international terrorist constitute less than fifteen percent of the deployed police force to arrest Pastor Quiboloy. Kaya ang tanong ng mga miyembro ng KOJC, mas mapanganib ba si Pastor Quiboloy kaysa sa isang most wanted terrorist? Mas mapanganib ba ang Davao City compared doon sa Mamasapano na napakaraming umiikot na mga armadong tao? Mr. President, wala na po sanang naging kaguluhan kung naging mahinahon lamang ang pagsisilbi ng warrant. Kung ang objective ay arestuhin o dakpin si Pastor Quiboloy, maaari naman po na maisagawa ito na mapayapa. Minsan po, kahit gaano kalinis ang hangarin, kung ang pamamaraan naman na ginamit para makamit ito ay marahas, nagiging mali po ito at hindi katanggap-tanggap. Maihahalintulad po ito sa isang konsepto na madalas gamitin sa ating mga korte. Kung ilegal na nakalap ang ebidensya, hindi ito nagiging admisible sa korte o ang tinatawag na "fruit from a poisonous tree". Pasintabi po sa pamunuan ng PNP PRO XI, pero tila isinusubo niyo sa kapahamakan ang ating mga pulis. Inaakay ninyo sila sa bangin na maaaring magdulot ng kamatayan sa kanilang mga promising careers. Kung hindi po sana naging overacting o overkill ang pagsisilbi ng warrant at nanatili lamang within the standard operating procedure, wala sanang gulo. The overwhelming number of police camping in front of the gates of KOJC with the simple goal of serving a warrant will naturally create fear and tension. It has created an atmosphere of terror--the same feeling of insecurity that our law enforcement agencies vowed to wage war against. PNP CAMPING Simula noong madaling araw ng August 24, 2024 hanggang sa oras na ito, nananatili ang pagkakampo ng mga pulis sa loob at labas ng KOJC compound. Gaano karami po bang bilang ng mga pulis ang kailangan i-deploy para arestuhin ang isang tao? Kinakailangan ba na magkampo pa ang mga pulis ng ilang araw, gamit ang resources ng pamahalaan para lamang sa isang simpleng operasyon na pagsisilbi ng warrant? Ang pagtitirik ng kampo ng ating kapulisan sa tarangkahan ng KOJC ay hindi lamang nakapagdudulot ng matinding abala sa kasapian ng KOJC kundi maging sa mga komunidad na nakapalibot dito. Baka sabihin ng iba, ang babaw naman, kung ang inirereklamo lamang ay ang abalang dulot ng operasyon. But no, Mr. President. There is more to this than just inconvenience. Higit sa abala na dulot ng kaguluhan na ito, ang mas nakaaalarma ay kung nagawa ng kapulisan natin na magkumpulan sa iisang lugar ng ilang araw, paano na lamang po ang kanilang mga sariling mga area of jurisdiction? Sino na po ang naiwan doon para makapagbigay ng serbisyo publiko sa mga mamamayan na nangangailangan ng kanilang tulong? Tila napaka-espesyal naman po ni Pastor Quiboloy para pagtuunan siya ng halos buong puwersa ng kapulisan ng apat na Police Regional Offices ng Pilipinas. Halos buong Mindanao na po. Puwersa ng buong Mindanao, andoon na sa premises ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Mr. President. ILLEGAL SEARCH As far as the KOJC members are concerned, there is no valid search warrant issued to conduct a search inside their compound. The only judicial process issued by the court are the warrants against Pastor Quiboloy and five others. Due to lack of a valid search warrant, KOJC are claiming that searches made and being made by the PNP inside the KOJC compound are illegal and unconstitutional. They claim that PNP cannot and should not claim that such search is incidental to a lawful arrest. They anchor their stand on the established rule in the numerous Supreme Court decisions that: "The law requires that there first be a lawful arrest before a search can be made - the process cannot be reversed." Kung hindi pa nahuhuli o naaresto si Pastor Quiboloy o ang ibang miyembro ng KOJC na subject ng warrant of arrest, bakit nagsasagawa ng search ang PNP sa compound ng KOJC? May bago na po bang alituntunin ang PNP sa pag-iimplementa ng warrant of arrest? Tayo pong mga pulis, isama ko na po ang aking sarili, ay mga tagapagpatupad ng batas, hindi po tayo mga alipin nito. Pagkat tayo po ay may mga isip at puso. Higit sa lahat, hindi tayo mga kasangkapan ng mga nakatataas sa atin na maaari tayong ituring na mga tau-tauhan sa ngalan ng batas para sa kung ano mang motibo nila. Ang tunay na adhikain ng mga sumulat ng batas ay ang pangalagaan ang kapakanan ng bawat isa; ang mapaglingkuran at mabigyang proteksyon ang lahat. To serve and protect. RECOURSE OF KOJC Mr. President, sa gitna ng kaguluhan at presensya ng higit 2,000 na pulis sa KOJC compound at sa kahabaan ng Carlos P. Garcia Highway sa Davao City, isa pong miyembro ng KOJC ang binawian ng buhay at marami naman po ang nagpahayag na sila ay nasaktan dahil sa insidente. Desperado na po ang mga miyembro ng KOJC. Kahit po ang ilang residente ng Davao CIty ay nalulungkot sa mga nangyayari. Ngayon na lang po kasi ulit nagkaroon ng kaguluhan sa aming siyudad. Sa kawalang pag-asa po ng mga miyembro ng KOJC, mukhang napagiisipan na rin nila na gumamit ng dahas. Kaninang umaga, nakatanggap po ako ng report na mayroon daw mga miyembro ng KOJC ang sinasaktan ang iba nilang miyembro at isinisisi sa mga pulis. Kung totoo po ito, umaapela ako sa pamunuan ng KOJC at mga miyembro nito, pigilan po natin ang ating mga sarili, huwag po sanang sumama ang ating loob sa ating mga pulis na na-deploy sa inyong compound. Sila po ay sumusunod lamang sa kautusan ng kinauukulan. Huwag po ninyo sa kanila ibaling ang inyong inis at galit. Sinusubukan lamang po nila na gawin ang kanilang trabaho. Sigurado po ako na mas marami sa kanila ang hindi pinili na ma-deploy sa KOJC compound. Lagi po sana nating piliin ang kapayapaan. Naniniwala po ako na likas na mabuti ang mga kasapi ng KOJC. Sana po ay i-exercise ng ating kapulisan ang maximum tolerance. Huwag po natin silang bigyan ng sapat na dahilan upang labanan ang pamahalaan. Sino man pong nakararamdam ng panggigipit ay maaaring humantong sa pagyakap sa karahasan. Sa mga miyembro ng KOJC, huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Manalig pa rin po tayo na ang mga alagad ng batas ay ipapatupad nang maayos ang batas. Patunay po rito ang naging Temporary Protection Order na inilabas ng Regional Trial Court Branch 15 ng Davao City na nagpapatigil sa PNP sa kanilang mga ginagawang paglabag sa inyong religious at academic rights. APPEAL TO PBBM Here is my appeal to the President Bongbong Marcos, Mr. President. Mr. President, it is my fervent hope that my remarks in this august chamber will reach President Bongbong Marcos. To President Bongbong Marcos, I am reaching out to you in all humility. I do so not only as a concerned citizen and a resident of Davao City. I speak also as someone who deeply believes in your commitment to this nation. Marami na po tayong narinig sa balita. Hindi raw po aalis ang PNP dahil may nade-detect silang heartbeat. To that we raise no objection. We are in no position to question these technological advancements. And yet, while your PNP is focused on the underground heartbeat, which they suspect belongs to the heart of Pastor Quiboloy, I urge you, dear President of this nation, to listen also to a different sort of heartbeat. The heartbeat of thousands of Filipinos. In the midst of this cacophony of sounds, it is our hope that the voices and hearts of these Filipinos will not be drowned out. Among them are the members of the KOJC, deprived of their religious freedoms. Their right to practice their faith is being challenged, and their pleas for support are echoing through our land. Let us also listen to the hearts of thousands of students from the Jose Maria College Foundation Incorporated and Lyceum of the Philippines in Davao City, as well as their parents, who are grappling with the disruption of their education. I feel that it is not justifiable, that in the attempt to serve a warrant of arrest, we also end up arresting our young people's dreams. This is highly unwarranted, Mr. President. Their aspirations hang in the balance, as ongoing sieges affect their learning environment and their future prospects. Additionally, the closure of Carlos P. Garcia Highway near the airport has caused immense hardship for many Davaoenos. Their daily lives are disrupted, and their convenience and well-being are at stake. Pagod na rin ang mga tao. More precisely, pagod na rin ang mga puso ng mga tao. Their weary hearts have resorted to seemingly marching to a different beat, regretting their choice of leadership, losing their hope. Yet, I stand here with unwavering faith in you, as the father of our nation. I for one still believe in your capacity to care for every Filipino. After all, regardless of where we find ourselves politically, socially, religiously, or even physically, we all share the same heart and spirit. Mr. President, may President Bongbong Marcos continue to listen to the heartbeat of the people. Hindi lamang sa sports, kundi sa lahat ng aspeto ng buhay Pilipino: puso, Mr. President. Puso. Maraming salamat po! ______________________ [1] a military term referring to the contiguous towns of Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (Datu Saudi Ampatuan town), Mamasapano, and Shariff Saydona

