Global Food Cultures Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food cultures market is poised for exponential growth, projected to increase from $6.63 billion in 2023 to $8.93 billion in 2024, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for immune-boosting products, increasing focus on food safety, and the growing need for food products due to food scarcity in many regions. The market is expected to reach $29.71 billion by 2028, continuing its rapid expansion at a CAGR of 35.1%.

Rising Prevalence of Foodborne Diseases Drives Market Growth

The significant rise in foodborne diseases is a key factor contributing to the growth of the food cultures market. Foodborne diseases are preventable conditions caused by consuming contaminated food or drink, leading to symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to severe, potentially life-threatening conditions. The prevalence of these diseases is primarily due to poor personal hygiene, improper holding temperatures, and cross-contamination. Food cultures (FC) play a crucial role in enhancing the sensory characteristics of fermented foods, such as flavor, color, and texture, while also extending shelf life by outcompeting spoilage microbes. This helps reduce food waste and the potential for foodborne illnesses. For instance, in December 2023, the European Food Safety Authority reported 5,763 foodborne outbreaks in the EU in 2022, a 44% increase compared to 2021. This rise in foodborne diseases is driving the growth of the food cultures market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the food cultures market, such as Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Kerry Group PLC, are focusing on developing innovative products like the VEGA Culture Kit. This range of customizable starter cultures, probiotics, and bioprotective strains is designed for fermented plant-based yogurt alternatives, addressing the growing demand for plant-based and vegan foods. In April 2022, Chr. Hansen launched the VEGA SAFEPRO range for plant-based meat alternatives, enabling manufacturers to create customized and differentiated products in taste, texture, health, and sustainability. This product innovation highlights the industry's commitment to meeting the evolving consumer preferences for sustainable and eco-conscious food options.

Trends: Plant-Based Foods and Sustainability

The forecast period is expected to witness significant trends in the food cultures market, including a rise in plant-based and vegan foods, a focus on sustainability and eco-consciousness, and a growing interest in preserving and celebrating culinary traditions from various cultures. Consumers are increasingly seeking adventurous and playful flavors and supporting local and seasonal foods, reflecting a shift towards more diverse and sustainable food choices.

Segments:

• Product: Starter Cultures, Protective Cultures, Probiotic Cultures

• Microorganism Type: Bacteria, Yeast, Mold

• Function: Flavoring, Preservative, Texture, Other Functions

• Application: Dairy Products, Meat, Beverage, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the food cultures market in 2023, driven by high demand for innovative and safe food products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, reflecting the increasing globalization of food culture and the rising demand for food products in the region.

Food Cultures Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheFood Cultures Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food cultures market size, food cultures market drivers and trends, food cultures market major players, competitors' revenues, food cultures marketpositioning, and food cultures marketgrowth across geographies.The food cultures market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

