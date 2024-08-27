The European Union and OSCE visit Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region to assess project activities funded by the EU

A joint delegation, comprising Ambassador Willy Kempel, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, and Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis, Head of the EU Delegation to Tajikistan, visited two key sites in Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), Tajikistan on 20 August 2024, witnessing the positive impact of a project funded by the European Union. During the visit, the delegation, which included the project’s donor representative Lea Tries from the EU Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) in Vienna, observed the delivery of two ongoing training courses for the Tajik Border Troops in the Khorog Border Detachment. They then attended the official opening of five pre-fabricated containers in the Rushan Border Detachment, GBAO.

The two training courses, named “Sustained Field Operational Capacities” and “Medical Sustained Field Operational Capacities,” were conducted for a total of 60 officers, including 8 female officers in the medical course. The delegation observed participants using their newly learned skills in practical exercises, such as first aid and casualty transportation using the FPI project-donated 4x4 ambulance. The delegation also witnessed a training session on refugee rights during “Sustained Field Operational Capacities,” led by a UNCHR expert.

Ambassador Kempel held a bilateral meeting with General-Major Dilshod Toirzoda, Deputy Commander of the Tajik Border Troops. The two officials discussed the ongoing co-operation between the OSCE and the Tajik Border Troops, highlighting the excellent level of partnership and exploring opportunities for further collaboration in border security initiatives.

Following the training demonstrations, the delegation traveled to the Rushan Border Detachment in GBAO for the official opening ceremony of five pre-fabricated containers. These containers provide essential working facilities for Tajik Border Troops, addressing the urgent need for expanded space due to an increase in staff and border units. In total, the project has provided 16 containers, strategically deployed along the Afghan border in Rushan (GBAO), Sari Chashma, and Ayvaj border facilities (Khatlon region).

The OSCE and the EU remain committed to supporting Tajikistan in its efforts to secure its borders and enhance its border security capabilities through ongoing co-operation and project implementation.