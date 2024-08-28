Global Airless Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Airless Packaging Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Airless Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airless packaging market is witnessing robust growth, expanding from $5.41 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. It will grow to $7.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is driven by factors such as product preservation, rising consumer demand for natural products, technological advancements, and increasing environmental concerns.

Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Sector Fuels Market Expansion

The growing demand in the food and beverage industry is a key driver of the airless packaging market. Airless packaging helps extend product shelf life by preventing oxidation and contamination, thus ensuring fresher and safer consumption. It also enhances the preservation of flavor, nutrients, and quality of perishable items. For example, sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages in Australia's retail sector surged to 15.1 million metric tons in the fiscal year 2021–22, up from 14.8 million metric tons in the previous year. This trend highlights the rising need for effective packaging solutions that maintain product integrity.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major companies in the airless packaging market include WestRock Company, Berry Global Company, and AptarGroup Inc., which are focusing on developing advanced products like airless cosmetic packaging bottles. For instance, in April 2024, APG Packaging launched the Infinity Airless Bottle, which employs advanced airless technology to enhance product preservation and reduce waste. This innovative packaging solution caters to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly options, providing a cost-effective and long-lasting solution for beauty and skincare products.

Market Trends Shaping the Industry

Several key trends are shaping the airless packaging market:

• Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials: There is a growing emphasis on using sustainable and recyclable materials in packaging.

• Premiumization and Luxury Appeal: Airless packaging is increasingly associated with high-end and luxury products.

• Personalization and Customization: Consumers are seeking personalized packaging solutions that cater to individual preferences.

• Smart Packaging Integration and Miniaturization: The integration of smart technologies and miniaturized designs is enhancing functionality and convenience.

• Travel-Friendly Sizes: There is a rising demand for compact and travel-friendly packaging solutions.

Market Segmentation

The airless packaging market is segmented as follows:

• By Packaging Type: Rigid Plastics, Bottles, Jars, Tubes, Bags, Flexible Plastics

• By Category: Premium, Mass

• By Dispensing Systems: Pumps, Dropper, Twist and Clicks

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce

• By End-User: Personal Care and Home Care, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America led the airless packaging market due to its high adoption rate and technological advancements. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing industrial activities and rising consumer awareness.

Airless Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Airless Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airless packaging market size, airless packaging market drivers and trends, airless packaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The airless packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

