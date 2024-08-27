Banking on food security for cost-of-living relief

Release date: 23/08/24

Foodbank SA is helping thousands more South Australian families doing it tough put food on the table, thanks to increased funding from the Malinauskas Labor Government.

In the last financial year, Foodbank has seen a 35% increase in demand for its services, with up to 200 families visiting each of its 12 food hubs around the state on any given day.

More than 5.1 million kilograms of food was supplied to households in need in 2023-24 up from 4.2 million kilograms the year before.

Davoren Park, Christies Beach, Whyalla and Ceduna are some of the food hubs which have seen some of the biggest growth for families accessing food.

Under cost-of-living measures introduced by the state government to support a strengthened focus on food insecurity, funding to Foodbank SA has been more than tripled with an additional $500,000 per year provided to increase capacity to respond to growing demand.

Initiatives supported by the additional funding in 2023/24 include:

Relocating the Edwardstown food hub to a much larger site in St Marys, which is co-located with a community garden, men’s shed, op-shop and kitchen facilities

Procurement of essential staple foods and dietary specific foods

Reducing food prices for customers buying food from Foodbank SA food hubs.

In the coming weeks, Foodbank SA will expand its reach on the Eyre Peninsula opening a food hub in Port Lincoln at the Port Lincoln Community House, and in early 2025 an extra mobile food van will be added to its statewide fleet.

The state government, through DHS and Preventive Health SA is currently working on a broader strategy to respond to food insecurity, working with sector stakeholders and people with lived experience of food insecurity to identify alternative secure food system models that support equitable, culturally appropriate and dignified access to nutritious food in food insecure communities.

A discussion paper is expected to be released later this year which will form the basis of further discussion and action with government and non-government stakeholders on a long-term food security strategy for South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Foodbank SA provides an incredibly important service for those who are experiencing food insecurity in South Australia. This wonderful organisation run by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers, is having a real and tangible impact for families who are struggling.

We know the cost-of-living is having a significant impact on households across the state and living expenses such as rent and bills, are often prioritised over food in times of crisis.

It is heartbreaking to know that some families are having to make a choice between keeping the lights on or putting food on the table.

Providing support for families doing it tough with the rising cost-of-living is a priority for our government and that is why we continue to invest in Foodbank SA.

We are committed to having a longer-term strategy for food security in our state and Foodbank SA has a key role in this work as the state’s largest food relief organisation.

Attributable to Greg Pattinson, CEO, Foodbank SA

Over the past 12 months, we have seen huge growth in the number of families who are seeking assistance with accessing food through Foodbank SA.

The additional funding we are receiving from the state government is helping to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of those who are doing it tough and need some help with cost-of-living.

Not only are we seeing huge growth in numbers, we are also seeing a change in the people who are accessing Foodbank. We are seeing more people who have jobs and are paying their rent, mortgage and bills, but need help providing nutritious food for their family – these people wouldn't see themselves as being part of the welfare system.

Our new food hub at St Marys is co-located with a range of other community services and facilities and this integration within communities is what we want to replicate for food hubs in the future, either as Foodbank sites or as Community Food Hubs.

Attributable to Nadia Clancy, Member for Elder

I am so pleased that Foodbank SA has relocated its Edwardstown food hub to a much larger site in St Marys that integrates with other local community services, such as a community garden and kitchen.

Being able to give families the chance to not only access affordable, nutritious food but also learn how to cook and meal prep on a budget, is incredibly valuable.