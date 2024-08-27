New round of vine resting trial begins

Release date: 27/08/24

A new round of a vineyard resting trial that enables red wine grape growers to save up to $2,000 per hectare in input, water, and management costs, has opened today.

The new trial will provide growers additional time to make diverse business decisions as the state’s wine industry continues to experience an oversupply of red wine grapes, following challenging market conditions and changing global preferences.

While the recent removal of tariffs that had been imposed on Australian wine sold in China has eased some of the pressures, the wine sector is still experiencing an oversupply, and this trial enables growers who do not have a contract for their 2025 crop to significantly reduce their vineyard management costs.

Research undertaken by South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) in collaboration with Wine Australia demonstrated that the application of the plant growth regulator Ethephon appeared to be the most effective option to consistently reduce the yield to the point where harvest was not required.

In further positive outcomes, it also found that the yield of the vines that had been treated with Ethephon returned to commercial levels and no residues were detected in the fruit in the following season.

When applied at the end of flowering Ethephon reduces the crop while maintaining healthy foliage, which is vital for the vine to store energy to set itself up for the following season. Doing so may enable growers to reduce fertigation, water application, disease sprays and other regular input. In many circumstances, growers can avoid harvesting those blocks which represents a significant additional saving.

Growers involved with the trial can apply for a $40 rebate for each hectare sprayed to cover the cost of Ethephon for up to 1,000 hectares per ABN.

A technical factsheet to inform growers wishing to participate in this trial has been developed by SARDI and the Australian Wine Research Institute, which covers application rates, timing, and considerations for vineyard management.

It also outlines the potential risks and knowledge gaps involved in trialling this method.

Given an approximate cost of $2,500 per hectare to manage red wine grapes, an inexpensive and temporary method to reduce production is a valuable vineyard management option as an alternative to removing vines – and allowing growers time to make good business decisions.

This rebate is in addition to additional support rolled out to the wine sector in 2024, which has also included a $1.85 million package to re-engage with China, a $3.5 million long-term viability support package for the grape and wine sector from the Federal Labor Government, up to $1,500 direct financial support for red wine grape growers through the Rural Business Support Relief fund, $260,000 towards support for grape growers to investigate diversification options, $50,000 for community events focusing on mental health and wellbeing, and additional funds in the recent State Budget directed towards financial planning and counselling for producers.

For more information on the vineyard resting trial and to apply, visit: pir.sa.gov.au/vineyard-resting.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are very fortunate to have SARDI continuously undertaking world-class research, and the extremely positive research outcomes shows that Ethephon can have a real and meaningful impact in reducing the costs of red wine grape growers.

I have heard extensively from red wine grape growers in the Riverland and across South Australia of their concerns with managing their vineyards in the face of oversupply and I encourage them to look at this vineyard resting trial and rebate to reduce those costs.

Importantly, the research undertaken here has shown crops bounce back in the following season with no residue detected, so they can apply Ethephon with confidence.