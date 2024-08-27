WEBOUNCER as a patented alternative to conventional web applications

Digital twin for company websites

BURGDORF, GERMANY, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEBOUNCER from KraLos deﬁnes the protection of web applications in a new way. The intelligent security solution takes a different approach to conventional web application firewalls (WAF). In times of ever-increasing cyberattacks, companies are increasingly relying on solutions that are not only reactive but also proactive and at the same time easier to manage.Traditional WAFs are designed to monitor data traffic and block potentially harmful requests. However, these systems are easy to circumvent and are increasingly reaching their limits as they rely on regular updates and remain vulnerable to new, refined attack vectors. WEBOUNCER goes a decisive step further here. The solution works with a so-called “ digital twin ”, a virtual copy of the front end without data from the original web application; the original web application including data is outsourced to a security data center and only the digital twin remains accessible under the known IP/domain. This twin makes it possible to fend off threats before they reach the real application.The advantages of WEBOUNCER compared to conventional WAFs:· Proactive threat detection: By using WEBOUNCER, threats are detected and analyzed in real time before they can cause damage.· CAPTCHA-AI: WEBOUNCER has integrated an AI that validates the original domain. This means that copying to fake URLs is recognized and warned.· Easier implementation and management: In contrast to traditional WAFs WEBOUNCER is not only more cost-effective, but also much easier to integrate into existing IT infrastructures without disrupting ongoing operations.· Differentiation in the mode of operation: While traditional WAFs primarily focus on rerouting traffic through the provider's server by modifying DNS settings and using complex rules to block known threats, WEBOUNCER takes protection a step further. It separates the web application data from the front end, leaving behind only a fully functional shell (digital twin). It does not matter whether the web application is dynamic or static. As a result, WEBOUNCER also protects against previously unknown attacks. The solution knows which web application is running and only allows “normal” requests.· Various subscription models: WEBOUNCER offers ﬂexible subscription models that are tailored to the different needs and sizes of companies. Whether you are a small company or a large corporation - WEBOUNCER has the right solution.· Data center in Germany: All data is processed in a highly secure data center in Germany that meets the strict requirements of the GDPR and guarantees the highest standards of data protection.A solution for companies of all sizesWEBOUNCER is ideal for companies that want to take their cyber security strategy to thenext level without the complexity and high cost of traditional WAFs. “In a world where cyber threats are becoming increasingly complex, WEBOUNCER offers an adaptive and future-oriented line of defense,” says Carsten Klein, CEO of KraLos. “Our solution gives companies the security they need to eﬀectively protect their digital assets.”

