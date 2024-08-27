MEC Anton Bredell cautions public about strong winds and high waves from Tuesday to Thursday

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning today said the public must heed warnings of strong winds across the province as well as high waves along the Western Cape coastline from Tuesday to Thursday.

The South African Weather Services issued a Level 6 warning for damaging winds over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and southern Central Karoo on Tuesday. High waves of between 4m and 8m between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay are expected from Tuesday until Thursday. Strong north-westerly to westerly winds of 60 to 80km/h, gusting from 80 to 100km/h, is expected along the same stretch of coast. The combination of high waves and strong winds is expected to cause very choppy and rough sea conditions.

“We call on people to be mindful of the expected severe weather. Soils are saturated from the recent rains, so we can expect trees being uprooted, and damage to wind exposed structures are possible. Please avoid activities along the coast and at sea. Of particular concern is recreational sailors in small boats and rock anglers,” Minister Bredell said.

Minister Bredell said the incoming storm is another good example of why coastal provinces should work together regarding disaster risk management. “This weather system will also impact on the Northern Cape coast and could potentially reach the Eastern Cape coast as well. It makes sense for us to work together during these severe weather events. As such I am in full support of the MOU we have in place for cooperation between the coastal provinces, which also includes KwaZulu-Natal. I would like to see us taking it to the next level with tangible projects and training exercises between different rescue entities in the provinces.”

